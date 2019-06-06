KLM Inaugurates Las Vegas, First 787-10 Spotted In Charleston

MIAMI — Amsterdam-based KLM launched its newest Dreamliner service to Las Vegas-McCarran International Airport (LAS). The airline’s first Boeing 787-10 was also spotted in South Carolina, sporting a special livery.

Las Vegas becomes the airline’s 18th North Atlantic destination, which will work in par with the current joint venture in place with Delta, Air France, Virgin Atlantic, and Alitalia.

The Dutch carrier announced the opening of this new route back in September 2018. The service will run three times per week on the carrier’s Boeing 787-9.

This new addition to the joint venture comes after Delta announced a significant boost to its European network, not only strengthening the North Atlantic market for its joint venture partners, but also expanding its own long-haul network.

“Including Las Vegas as KLM’s latest destination will offer our customers even more flight connections to and from the west coast of America,” said KLM President & CEO Pieter Elbers.

KLM inaugurates its nonstop service from Amsterdam to Las Vegas today. The new route is operated by Boeing 787 Dreamliner https://t.co/F5ULtvTHCN pic.twitter.com/C7VXlS0oj8 — International Flight Network (@FlightIntl) June 6, 2019

The Dutch carrier’s brand-new Boeing 787-9 Dreamliners come equipped with 30 World Business Class seats, 45 Economy Comfort, and 219 Economy Class seats.

KLM is expecting to take delivery of its first of eight Boeing 787-10 Dreamliners, the first of which will feature a special 100th-anniversary livery. The plane was spotted earlier today at Boeing’s Charleston Assembly Line being prepped for delivery in a couple of weeks.

“We are so pleased to welcome such an esteemed airline as KLM and these new nonstop flights from Amsterdam,” said Rosemary Vassiliadis, director of aviation for McCarran International Airport.

“With its extensive global network and SkyTeam partners, KLM will make Las Vegas more accessible to the world,” she said.

We are so excited to welcome the inaugural flight from Amsterdam via @KLM Royal Dutch Airlines tomorrow! This flight will mark KLM's first scheduled nonstop service to Las Vegas. If you see their Boeing 787-9 Dreamliner flying overhead give them a wave! 👋 #NonstopVegas pic.twitter.com/G6SgePGlx9 — McCarran Airport (@LASairport) June 6, 2019

The new route will run, initially, every Thursday and Sunday, with a third frequency added on Tuesdays beginning July 2.

Flight KL0635 will depart from Amsterdam Airport Schiphol at 12:30 hours and arrive at 14:15 hours local time in Las Vegas. The return flight KL0636 will leave Las Vegas at 16:05 and arrive the next day at 11:05 in Amsterdam.