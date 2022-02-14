DALLAS – KLM Royal Dutch Airlines (KL), the flag carrier airline of the Netherlands, halts operations in Ukraine. The last flight to Kyiv, Ukraine’s capital, scheduled for last night did not take off.

The airline decided to cease operations in the country in light of the revised code red travel advice and a thorough safety assessment. It is unclear when KLM will resume service to Kyiv. Since 2014, KLM has not flown over Ukraine’s eastern territories or over Crimea.

KLM reports in a statement that in all of its operations, it prioritizes the safety of its passengers and staff. According to its website, KLM says that it makes it a habit to choose safe and efficient routes on a daily basis. KLM analyzes hazards using a security management system to determine safe travel routes.

On its part, Ukraine’s budget airline SkyUp said on Sunday that its flight from Portugal to Kyiv had to stop in Moldova because the plane’s Irish leasing company had revoked authorization for it to enter Ukraine.

European leasing companies, according to SkyUp, are requiring Ukrainian airlines to return their jets to EU airspace within 48 hours.

SkyUp Airline Being 37-700 UR-SQD – Photo: Alberto Cucini/Airways

Ukraine Vows to Keep Airspace Open

After KLM became the first major airline to halt flights to Kyiv, Ukraine is taking steps to keep its airspace open. Despite diplomatic efforts to defuse the situation, tensions over Russia’s military buildup on Ukraine’s border are rising.

Ukraine has stated that it is willing to shoulder financial responsibility for flight safety in the country’s airspace. However, because of increased insurance costs, other airlines may follow KLM’s lead.

Kirill Tymoshenko, Ukraine’s deputy head of the president’s office, stated over the weekend that the country was willing to cover some of the expenses. The official wrote in a Facebook post that Ukraine was “ready to make financial commitments for the safety of aircraft in the Ukrainian sky.”

Tymoshenko added, “To ensure flight safety, the government today decided to allocate funds from the State Budget Reserve Fund to the Infrastructure Ministry. Guarantees will be provided for insurance companies, reinsurance companies, leasing companies, and airlines.” The BBC reports that the money allocated was about 16.6bn hryvnyas (£404m).

KLM PH-BVF Boeing 777-306(ER). Photo: Fabrizio Spicuglia/Airways

Tensions Still on the Rise

Still, the industry is not taking any chances. Case in point, insurers have terminated cover of Ukraine International Airlines (PS) aircraft for flights in Ukrainian airspace amid the escalating tensions. In total, four Boeing 737s are currently en-route to Spain for storage.

The US National Security Adviser, Jake Sullivan, indicated on Friday that a Russian invasion of Ukraine may start “any day now.” Americans were asked to evacuate the country by the US government.

Likewise, the UK Foreign Office advised British citizens to leave Ukraine within 48 hours if commercial transportation was available. On Saturday, UK Armed Forces Minister James Heappey cautioned that, unlike in Afghanistan last year, the Royal Air Force would “not be in a position to go in” and fly out British nationals from Ukraine.

Featured image: KLM PH-BHL Boeing 787-9 Dreamliner. Photo: Liam Funnell/Airways