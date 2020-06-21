KLM Gradually Resume Flights

LONDON – KLM (KL) is gradually restarting its network, resuming a large number of flights in some European cities.

In July, KL will operate 5,000 European flights while the forecast for August is 11,000 flights. Intercontinental numbers are set to be around 1,900 flights in July and 2,100 in August. At the moment, about half of KL’s intercontinental flights are cargo-only.

Infographic: KLM.

The situation during pandemic

The number of flights shows considerable growth compared to April when KL’s flight operations came to a virtual standstill as a result of the COVID-19 crisis. At the start of Q2, the carrier operated 1,116 flights within Europe and 612 intercontinental flights.

The recovery has begun, but levels from 2019 will not be reached. In the months of July and August last year, KL operated a total of some 22,000 flights.

Image: KLM.

Widest possible choice for customer

The airline has opted to restart as many destinations as possible to offer customers a wide choice and to then increase frequencies and capacity.

This means that in July, around 80% of the normal number of European destinations and around 75% of intercontinental destinations will be offered. For August, this will increase to around 95% and 80% respectively,

making almost the entire network available to customers.

The company specifies that about half of intercontinental flights currently only carry cargo and no passengers. KL points out that once the restrictions on international travel are relaxed, the airline will once again start transporting passengers to these destinations.