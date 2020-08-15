LONDON – Dutch national carrier KLM (KL) has announced plans to expand its operations in Poland.

Poznan (POZ) will become the fifth destination into the country.

This comes after existing services to Warsaw (WAW), Krakow (KRK), Gdansk (GDN) and Wroclaw (WRO).

Photo: AeroInside

Flight Information

Services will begin on October 25 on a daily basis from its hub at Amsterdam Schiphol Airport (AMS).

The airline will use its Embraer E175 in the Cityhopper fleet. It will offer 20 seats in Business Class and 68 in Economy.

Based on operational data, there will have 440 seats per week offered to customers from AMS.

KL1273 will depart Schiphol at 1440L, before arriving into Poznan at 1620L.

The return, KL1274 will depart POZ at 1650L, before arriving back into Schiphol at 1835L.

Continued Expansion

The airline, in the last month or two, has been continuing with its expansion as it aims for recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic.

Last month, the airline announced it is operating to 72 destinations in August but has plans to grow to 91 destinations on the European network between now and October.

In the same time period, intercontinental operations will continue to grow from 51 this month to 59 next month and then 61 in September and October.

The airline does note that number of flights between now and October will still be lower compared to last year.

For example, for European flights, there are around 10,000 flights expected for August, 13,500 for September and more than 11,000 for October.

In the same period last year, it was 19,000, 18,800 and 14,700 respectively.

For intercontinental operations, this is also behind, with 2,000 flights due to be operated in August and September and over 1,800 in October.

Photo: Maarten Visser

Progressing Forward

In a statement, the airline mentioned the approach it was taking towards operational restarts.

“KLM is carefully building up the network. The choice has been made to first offer the customer as much choice as possible in the number of destinations.”

“This may be followed by an increase in the number of frequencies and/or capacity by deploying larger aircraft.”

“Poznan is new in the KLM network.”

“By adding this destination, KLM strengthens its position on the Polish market and absorbs the drop in demand on other routes in Europe.”

Looking ahead, the airline will continue to adapt this strategy with no hesitation towards removing services if absolutely necessary.

The priority is not profitability, it is about sustainability.