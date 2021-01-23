LONDON – KLM (KL) is compelled to start the year by further downsizing its organization. The airline has already taken an array of measures to cope with the crisis sparked by the coronavirus pandemic.

Regrettably, this resulted, among other things, in the loss of 5,000 jobs in 2020. According to the airline, this number was based on the premise that air traffic would begin to recover in 2021.

Now, KL has repeatedly warned that recovery might be delayed, which means a downgrading of the scenario and consequently the loss of more jobs at the company.

Photo: Fabrizio Spicuglia – @fsspotter1

Cutting 1000 jobs

The current reality is that the recovery of long-haul traffic will be delayed longer than anticipated, primarily due to existing and new international quarantine measures and related travel restrictions.

In all, this means KL will have to shed a further 800-1,000 jobs, including 500 FTEs in the Cabin domain, 100 in the Cockpit domain, and 200 to 400 in the Ground domain. The total number of jobs KL has then reduced will be close to 6,000.

Photo: Alberto Cucini – @ac_avphoto

Statement from KLM

Pieter Elbers, CEO KL, said, “In July 2020, we announced that 5,000 of our colleagues would have to leave KL, after which we engaged with intensive consultation and cooperation with all social partners.”

“Various instruments were made available as part of a social plan. These adjustments were very painful, but successful. I have every faith we will resolve these new challenges together once more.”

“The further downsizing of our organisation does not yet encompass the latest measures announced by the Dutch government in the past 48 hours. These new measures are, however, in line with the restrictions and dynamics we have had to contend with since the start of the pandemic.”

“Even if our crewmembers are exempt from the new regulations, the further loss of jobs will regrettably be inevitable. The impact of the latest measures will become evident in due course.”

Featured image: Photo: Fabrizio Spicuglia – @fsspotter1

Like what you see online? Make sure to subscribe to the print edition of Airways today for exclusive content including airport reviews, trip reports, interviews and more. Use the discount code ‘AIRWAYSONE’ for some money off your purchase.