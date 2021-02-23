MIAMI – KLM Cityhopper (WA), a subsidiary of KLM Royal Dutch Airlines (KL), has taken delivery of its first Embraer E195-E2, which marks the 50th Embraer aircraft to join the airline’s fleet.

Today, KLM acquired its first Embraer E195-E2 following a ceremony in Embraer’s Brazil facility. This aircraft, leased from ICBC Aviation Leasing, is the first of 25 E195-E2s the Dutch carrier has on order. KLM will lease nine more E195-E2s from ICBC Aviation Leasing and the other 15 from Aircastle. KLM also has the ability to exercise options for ten more aircraft.

KLM’s Embraer E195-E2 features a total of 132 seats with 20 in Business Class, eight in Economy Comfort, and 104 in Economy Class. The regional subsidiary now operates a total of 50 Embraer aircraft, consisting of 17 Embraer E-175s, 32 Embraer 190s, and the latest addition of the first Embraer E195-E2.

KLM’s first E195-E2 | Photo: Embraer

The Embraer E195-E2 and KLM’s Goal of Sustainability

KLM Royal Dutch Airlines is on a path towards improving sustainability and reducing its environmental footprint. The Embraer E195-E2 is a key aircraft for KLM’s considerable objective. The modernized E-jet offers a 31% reduction in carbon emissions per seat compared to KLM Cityhopper’s first-generation E190s.

“The new E2 is really going to make a difference,” says Warner Rootliep, Managing Director of KLM Cityhopper. “The addition of the E195-E2 to our fleet is a vital part of our plan to reduce our carbon footprint at least 50% per pax/km by 2030.”



“The 195-E2 is not only an economically attractive aircraft, it also fits perfectly within our sustainability initiative – ‘Fly Responsibly’. We are now more than ever committed to reducing the impact of our environmental and ecological footprint. Fleet renewal is currently the largest contributor to CO2 reduction.”



Embraer states the E195-E2 also delivers a 60% smaller noise footprint, which is beneficial with Amsterdam Schiphol Airport’s (AMS) strict noise abatement policies. Embraer affirms that emissions are almost 10% lower per trip and 31% lower per seat. Each E195-E2 in operation is expected to emit 1,500 fewer tons of carbon pollutants during a standard year.

Featured Image: KLM Cityhopper Embraer E195-E2. Photo: Embraer

