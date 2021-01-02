MIAMI – A KLM (KL) Boeing 777-300ER operating flight KL896 from Shanghai (PVG) to Amsterdam (AMS) faced an engine issue on December 31.

The flight appears to have been smooth until the aircraft turned around north of Irkutsk (IKT). The aircraft eventually descended from FL250 before making a one-engine landing at Beijing (PEK).

KLM Boeing 777-300ER PH-BVA, the aircraft involved in the incident Photo: KLM

The Aircraft Involved

The aircraft involved in the incident is registered as PH-BVA and has been with KL since 2016.

While not entirely clear, it has been reported that maintenance workers at PEK found metallic fragments in the magnetic chip detector of the left engine, which had been shut down during the flight.

Wearing the iconic “Orange Pride” livery in celebration of the Netherlands, the aircraft will hopefully return to the skies soon.

