Airways Magazine

KLM To Operate Boeing 747 until October

Back To Homepage Subscribe To RSS Feed
 Breaking News
  • EU, US Airlines Request Joint COVID-19 Testing Program LONDON – The Chief executives at IAG, Lufthansa (LH), American Airlines (AA) and United Airlines (UA) have written a letter to US vice-president Mike Pence and European home-affairs commissioner Ylva Johansson. The letter urges the...
  • KLM To Operate Boeing 747 until October MIAMI – The three Boeing 747-400 Combinations that KLM removed from the medical airlift to China in April will remain in service until the end of October this year. At...
  

KLM To Operate Boeing 747 until October

KLM To Operate Boeing 747 until October
July 22
10:10 2020
Print This Article Share it With Friends

MIAMI – The three Boeing 747-400 Combinations that KLM removed from the medical airlift to China in April will remain in service until the end of October this year.

At the beginning of March, KLM decided to place the seven remaining Boeing 747-400 in early retirement. The low demand for flights due to the COVID-19 crisis caused such a decision.

However, a while later three aircraft were back in the sky for a medical airlift that was set up in collaboration with Philips and the Dutch government. So far, the jumbos have collected 130 million mouth masks.

KLM Boeing 747-406M PH-BFS at Amsterdam, Schiphol (AMS) – Netherlands. Photo:
©Udo Haafke

Comments from KLM

KM says, “The jumbo jets have played a prominent role in KLM’s fleet for years. The Boeing 747 is an imaginative aircraft and meant a lot to the history of civil aviation.”

The airline also states that as a (combination) cargo plane, the Queen of the skies has proven her strength and has done her duty. After October, both the Boeing 777 and 787 will take over the role of the jumbo as “worthy successors.”

“The modern devices are lighter, more economical, more comfortable, and produce less noise. In addition, they are extremely flexible in their use in the area of ​​freight transport and handling, ”says KLM.


KLM Boeing 747-406M PH-BFE at Amsterdam, Schiphol (AMS) – Netherlands. Photo:
©Peter Leu

The Final Glimpses of The Boeing 747-400

According to luchtvaartnieuws.nl, the Boeing 747 will continue to fly in KLM colors even after October. Three of the four freight aircraft of KLM subsidiary Martinair Cargo are fitted with the blue livery of KLM Cargo.

Featured photo: KLM Boeing 747-406M in Amsterdam Schipol Intl’ Airport (AMS). Photo: KLM

Comments
0
fb-share-icon
Tweet
20
fb-share-icon20
Tags
Boeing 747-400KLM
Share

About Author

Scroll Back To Top More Articles From Author
Helwing Villamizar

Helwing Villamizar

AVSEC interpreter, visual artist and Online Editor at Airways Magazine. I am a grammar freak and an avid fan of aviation, motorcycles, sci-fi literature and film.

Related Articles

Scroll Back To Top

Current Issue

logo

Cart

Subscribe to our weekly Newsletter

Polls

If you had a booked trip today, would you cancel it because of the ongoing Coronavirus outbreak?

View Results

Loading ... Loading ...

Popular Tags

737 737 MAX 777 787 787-9 A320 A320neo A350 A380 Airbus Airchive Aircraft Air France Airlines Airport Airways Alaska Airlines American American Airlines Boeing Bombardier British Airways COVID-19 CSeries Delta Delta Air Lines Dreamliner Embraer Emirates Etihad Featured JetBlue Los Angeles Lufthansa New York PaxEx Qatar Airways routes Ryanair Southwest Southwest Airlines Spirit Airlines United United Airlines Virgin America

@airwaysmagazine

Airways YouTube Channel

Polls

If you had a booked trip today, would you cancel it because of the ongoing Coronavirus outbreak?

View Results

Loading ... Loading ...
Airways International, Inc © 2020. All Rights Reserved.

Loading..

Close Window

Loading, Please Wait!

This may take a second or two.
0