MIAMI – Today, a KLM Boeing 747 and A330 collided on the ground at Amsterdam Schiphol Airport (AMS). The aircraft reported only minor damage, with the Boeing just a dent in the nose and the Airbus, a damaged wingtip.

There is no further word from KLM on the accident, and only damage to the aircraft were reported. AMS is the hub for KLM and its regional affiliate KLM Cityhopper.