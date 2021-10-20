MIAMI – KLM (KL) resumes service to nearly all of its pre-COVID network, operating intercontinental flights at roughly 75% of capacity this winter.

KLM’s new winter schedule begins on October 31 and runs through March 26, 2022, according to a company press release. KLM will be able to raise capacity again this winter as further travel restrictions are removed, and as a result, expects to fly direct flights from Amsterdam to 162 different locations, 72 intercontinental and 90 within Europe.

KLM Boeing 777-300ER PH-BVW. Photo: Nick Sheeder/Airways

US, Caribbean Network

With the return of vaccinated European travelers to the United States on November 8, KLM will increase capacity to a number of US destinations.

This winter, the number of flights to Atlanta will nearly double to 12 per week, and there will be 11 weekly flights to New York JFK. This winter, KL will also fly to Las Vegas and Miami three times a week. Three weekly flights to Minneapolis, which were reinstated in the summer, will be maintained this winter.

This summer, KL began to notice a significant increase in demand for travel to the Caribbean region of the Kingdom of the Netherlands. As a result, the airline says that it is increasing capacity in the Caribbean by doubling the number of flights to Curaçao per week to 14.

The Dutch carrier will also deploy a Boeing 777-300ER, its largest passenger aircraft, to increase daily capacity on the route to Aruba and Bonaire. The airline is planning three additional weekly flights to these islands to fulfill anticipated demand during the Christmas holiday season, bringing the total number of weekly flights to Aruba and Bonaire to 10 by the end of the year.

KLM PH-BVS Boeing 777-300ER. Photo: Pablo Gonzalez/Airways

South American Network

KLM’s South American network is also gaining traction, with four weekly flights to San José and Liberia in Costa Rica (up from two last winter) and daily service to Panama City. With four weekly flights, capacity on the route to Paramaribo will also rise significantly this winter (compared to one last winter due to strict travel restrictions). Three weekly flights from Amsterdam to Santiago de Chile, KLM’s longest scheduled service, will continue this winter.

Mombasa, Cancun, Port of Spain, and Bridgetown are four completely new destinations that will be introduced this winter. During the Christmas holiday season, the first flight to Cancun, Mexico, will take departure on November 2nd, with five weekly flights. This brings the overall number of KLM flights to Mexico to 12 per week.

The inaugural (combined) flight to Trinidad & Tobago’s Port of Spain and Barbados’ Bridgetown took off on October 16 and will eventually operate three times a week. Scheduled service to Mombasa, Kenya, is planned to begin in early December; KL is now working with Kenyan officials to get the requisite flight permissions.

KLM PH-BGQ Boeing 737-700. Photo: Lorenzo Giacobbo/Airways

European Network

KLM is meeting the surge in demand for both holiday and business travel throughout Europe. New destinations like Zagreb and Poznan were well-received when they were introduced this summer, and KL intends to keep them running through winter. With their expansion, KLM’s total number of European destinations will surpass that of winter 2019.

The number of flights to European destinations is still slightly lower than pre-Covid-19 levels in many situations. KL’s European network capacity is now at around 84%. Despite this, the airline is now flying at least five times a day to Europe’s biggest cities, including Berlin, London, Munich, and Paris.

This makes KL’s winter timetable, which includes more flights than the summer schedule, appealing to an increasing number of European business travelers. KLM will be able to connect many European destinations through Amsterdam Schiphol once more as the number of flights in Europe increases, enhancing the airport’s role as a worldwide hub.