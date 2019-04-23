Kitty Says Hello to SFO: EVA Air’s Special Treat (+Photos)

LONDON – Taiwanese carrier, EVA Air, has announced that it will fly its special Hello Kitty Boeing 777-300ER to San Francisco (SFO) on a regular basis.

Two flights a week, being the Tuesdays and Thursdays, will be deployed with this special livery from October 27 onwards, expanding to three times per week from December 1.

The airline will have 21 weekly nonstop flights from San Francisco to Taipei. Flight BR07 will depart SFO at 1220L, arriving into Taoyuan International Airport at 1710L the next day (1810L from Nov 3).

The return, BR08 will depart Taipei at 1030L (1130L from Nov 3), arriving back into SFO at 0630L.

Flight times on offer will be in the range of 11 hours to the Golden Gate city to 13 hours and 50 minutes when heading back to the airline’s hub.

This particular livery was applied on the 777 since 2013 where it first appeared on the Los Angeles-Taipei route.

In October 2014, the aircraft then served the Paris operations before heading back to Los Angeles in March 2018.

B-16703, one of the aircraft in question, is a particular sight for enthusiasts alike. It was delivered in June 2006, currently offering an age of 12.9 years at the time of writing.

The aircraft offers a capacity of 323 passengers: 38 seats in Royal Laurel Business in a 1-2-1 configuration, 64 seats in Premium Economy in 2-4-2 and 221 in Economy offering 3-3-3.

The other Hello Kitty 777-300ER is B-16722, which was delivered back in May 2015.

This plane carries a slightly different configuration, offering 39 seats in Royal Laurel, 56 seats in Premium Economy in 2-4-2 and 258 in Economy in 3-4-3.

Passengers will not only appreciate the Hello Kitty amenities onboard the plane; they will also enjoy the extra frequency bump too. For EVA Air, it obviously shows that the San Francisco route is proving to be very popular.