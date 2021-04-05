MIAMI – Kenya Airways (KQ) is stopping all flights from Kenya to the UK effective Friday, April 9, due to the placement of Kenya on the UK’s ‘red list’.

As reported by the Kenyan newspapers The Star and Africazine, the order to stop all flights to the UK came from the Kenyan government, which did not welcome the decision taken by the UK to consider the African country as a high-risk destination and reservoir of possible COVID-19 variants contamination.

The decision was taken on March 31 and was based on the fact that a significant number of travelers arriving from Kenya tested positive on the first of the two tests required to enter the UK. The travel ban also applies to foreign nationals that travel thru Kenya, including transit in Nairobi (NBO).

Kenya Airways Boeing B787-8 Dreamlinerr – Photo : Alberto Cucini/Airways

Tit for Tat

The Kenya government has also decided to retaliate by forbidding all flights from the UK to land in Kenya, a measure to remain in force for an indefinite period and which applies as well to KQ flights.

In order to satisfy a high number of reservations, KQ shall operate two additional flights during the two days preceding the fight stop.

The cancelation of all services to/from the UK, a very important market for KQ, is dealing an additional blow to a carrier that is already suffering from its biggest-ever loss of US$332m (KES 36.2bn) in 2020.