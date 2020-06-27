Airways Magazine

Kenya Airways Predicts Half-Billion in Losses by Year-end

Back To Homepage Subscribe To RSS Feed
 Breaking News
  

Kenya Airways Predicts Half-Billion in Losses by Year-end

Kenya Airways Predicts Half-Billion in Losses by Year-end
June 27
08:59 2020
Print This Article Share it With Friends

MIAMI – Kenya Airways (KQ) has been performing poorly since 2014 and in 2019, lost upwards of US$122m. Today’s statement gives little hope for a recovery in the short-term.

With African carriers losing a predicted US$6bn as a result of the pandemic, it is safe to say Covid-19 has taken its toll on the continent.

At KQ’s recent ‘Annual General Meeting’ Chief Executive Officer Allan Kilavuka stated that, “We don’t have the full picture of how much we have lost, but our estimates are since January to date we have probably lost in terms of revenue in excess of $100 million.”

Allan Kilavuka
Photo: Capital Digital Media

Giving Government Full Control

He later added, “When we estimate to the end of the year, we will lose between $400 million and $500 million.”

While a short term recovery is extremely unlikely, Kenya Airways does have hope. Their main shareholder is the Kenyan government at just under 50%. Ambitious plans to give the government full control of the airline could be completed as early as October.

With a nationalization plan in the works, and a return to the skies in July, Kenya Airways may be able to emerge from the pandemic as a new and re-imagined airline.

Comments
0
fb-share-icon
Tweet
20
fb-share-icon20
Tags
Kenya Airways
Share

About Author

Scroll Back To Top More Articles From Author
Hunter Lyons

Hunter Lyons

Hunter Lyons is a 17 year old freshman at Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University. He has a passion for Aviation and plans to become a commercial pilot once he graduates. In addition to writing, he is a contributing photographer for Airways and shares the majority of his work on Instagram @hunterlyns

Related Articles

Scroll Back To Top

Current Issue

logo

Cart

Subscribe to our weekly Newsletter

Polls

If you had a booked trip today, would you cancel it because of the ongoing Coronavirus outbreak?

View Results

Loading ... Loading ...

Popular Tags

737 737 MAX 777 787 787-9 A320 A320neo A350 A380 Airbus Airchive Aircraft Air France Airlines Airport Airways Alaska Airlines American American Airlines Boeing Bombardier British Airways COVID-19 CSeries Delta Delta Air Lines Dreamliner Embraer Emirates Etihad Featured JetBlue Los Angeles Lufthansa New York PaxEx Qatar Airways Ryanair San Francisco Southwest Southwest Airlines Spirit Airlines United United Airlines Virgin America

@airwaysmagazine

Airways YouTube Channel

Polls

If you had a booked trip today, would you cancel it because of the ongoing Coronavirus outbreak?

View Results

Loading ... Loading ...
Airways International, Inc © 2020. All Rights Reserved.

Loading..

Close Window

Loading, Please Wait!

This may take a second or two.
0