MIAMI – Malaysian startup cargo airline Kargo Xpress gets closer to launch its services with a Boeing 737-400F, available from March 28.

As stated by Cargofacts.com, the aircraft “has been spotted in Kargo Xpress’ livery being prepared for delivery by Vallair at its MRO base in Montpellier (MPL).”

Currently registered N135WF, the aircraft was previously flying for Brazilian carrier Connect Linhas Aéreas as PR-CNC, but was returned to Vallair in March 2020.

Airline Flown Passenger Services

Photo: Kargo Express

Kargo Xpress came after its owner company tried to fly passengers.

According to Dutch portal Scramble, the airline “is owned by aircraft broker M Jets International, which previously tried to start a new passenger airline in Malaysia called Love2Fly,” which didn’t go well, having its sole Boeing 737-800 retuned to lessor after never having any revenue flights.

“In December 2020, M Jets International was taken-over by NMAG Holdings, which wanted to expand into the air logistics business to take advantage of the growing e-commerce market in Malaysia,” the portal stated.

There is word that Kargo Xpress is planning on getting a second 737-400F, but it’s unknown when it will join the fleet.

Featured image: Kargo Xpress

Like what you see online? Make sure to subscribe to the print edition of Airways today for exclusive content including airport reviews, trip reports, interviews, and more.

Check out our brand new Airways Prints store to get your hands on high-quality photos from Airways‘ world-class aviation photographers.