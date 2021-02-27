MIAMI – Kam Air (RQ) has just set a milestone for Afghan Gender Equality on Wednesday with an all-women-crewed flight documented by airline reviewer Josh Cahill.

The flight, operated by First Officer Mohadese Mirzaee (22) and Captain Veronica Borysova (32), departed from Hamid Karzai International Airport (KBL) in Kabul, the capital, at 13:00.

Crossing some 350 miles of Afghan terrain, the Boeing 737-500 with the registration YA-KMN eventually touched down at Herat International Airport (HEA) in western Afghanistan.

A Cause for Celebration

Cahill described the moment as historic, “given that during the Taliban occupation, women [in Afghanistan] had no rights.”

The current complicated security situation in Afghanistan meant that while Cahill was invited for the flight, with Cahill saying that “large gatherings or celebrations are discouraged for security and safety reasons.”

Despite challenging circumstances within Afghanistan, the RQ flight represents both a milestone for gender diversity and hope for a better future for Afghan women.

All female crew at Kam Air alongside travel reviewer Josh Cahill Photo: © Josh Cahill

featured image: @Josh Cahill

