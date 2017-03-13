KAIR Airlines to Order Eight Airbus A320s

MIAMI — South Korea’s start-up KAIR Airlines has announced that it has selected the A320 Family aircraft to launch its new low-cost operations, with a firm order for eight aircraft.

KAIR Airlines aims to start operations in 2018 from its base in Cheongju in central South Korea, and will focus primarily on services to international destinations in Northeast Asia.

“We see enormous potential for the development of a low cost model linking central South Korea with destinations in China, Taiwan and Japan,” Byung Ho Kang, KAIR Airlines Representative Director and Chairman said in a statement.

“KAIR Airlines will focus on point-to-point services at low fares while offering passengers a modern and fun product offering. Brand-new A320 aircraft will be perfect for our business model and customers, combining the lowest operating costs with the widest cabin in the single aisle segment,” he said.

John Leahy, Airbus Chief Operating Officer, Customers, highlighted the business model developed by KAIR. “We are confident that the efficiencies offered by the A320 will contribute to a successful launch, bringing more choice for passengers flying in the Northeast Asian region.”

KAIR will join Asiana, Air Seoul and Air Busan as Airbus A320 family aircraft operators in South Korea. Also, Korean Air will be an A320 family aircraft operator, once it starts taking delivery of 30 A321neos, with deliveries between 2019 and 2025.