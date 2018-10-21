Juneyao Airlines Takes Delivery Of Its First Boeing 787-9 Dreamliner (+Video)
MIAMI — Boeing has delivered the first of ten Boeing 787-9 Dreamliners to the private Chinese airline, Juneyao Airlines.
Juneyao, based in Shanghai, operates an all Airbus fleet of 41 A320s and 27 A321s.
The carrier booked an order for up to ten 787-9 Dreamliners, valued at about $1.32 billion at current list prices back in June 2017.
Founded in 2005, Juneyao Airlines is one of China’s largest private carriers, serving domestic routes and short-haul international flights to neighboring countries such as Japan, South Korea, and Thailand, from Shanghai’s both airports, Pudong and Hongqiao.
The order, at the time, was split evenly between firm orders and options, representing the Shanghai-based private airline’s first Boeing and widebody airplane order ever.
The arrival of the Dreamliner into Juneyao’s fleet will change the airline’s future, which has long-haul ambitions as well as added capacity on key destinations within Asia.
Juneyao plans to expand within Asia first, then elsewhere in a few years time.
Ihssane Mounir, senior vice president of Commercial Sales & Marketing at Boeing welcomed Juneyao to the growing 787 Dreamliner family.
“We are confident that the Dreamliner’s fuel efficiency, range, and passenger-pleasing features will power the next stage of Juneyao Airlines’ expansion,” he said.
“This delivery marks the first of ten 787-9 Dreamliners for Juneyao and their emergence as an international carrier.”
Since the aircraft is a brand-new type for the Chinese carrier, it will become part of the Boeing Global Services pilot training program, which will help the airline have a smooth entry into service.
The airline already uses Boeing’s tailored charting services and flight planning solutions in its current fleet.