Juneyao Airlines Takes Delivery Of Its First Boeing 787-9 Dreamliner (+Video)

MIAMI — Boeing has delivered the first of ten Boeing 787-9 Dreamliners to the private Chinese airline, Juneyao Airlines.

Juneyao, based in Shanghai, operates an all Airbus fleet of 41 A320s and 27 A321s.

Photo: Boeing

The carrier booked an order for up to ten 787-9 Dreamliners, valued at about $1.32 billion at current list prices back in June 2017.

Founded in 2005, Juneyao Airlines is one of China’s largest private carriers, serving domestic routes and short-haul international flights to neighboring countries such as Japan, South Korea, and Thailand, from Shanghai’s both airports, Pudong and Hongqiao.

Photo: Shimin Gu

The order, at the time, was split evenly between firm orders and options, representing the Shanghai-based private airline’s first Boeing and widebody airplane order ever.

Photo: Boeing

The arrival of the Dreamliner into Juneyao’s fleet will change the airline’s future, which has long-haul ambitions as well as added capacity on key destinations within Asia.

Juneyao plans to expand within Asia first, then elsewhere in a few years time.

Amazing co-branded #marketing video by Juneyao and #Boeing that showcases a journey beyond imagination… Very fitting for their new 787 #Dreamliner. https://t.co/UdHyiDwMY3 pic.twitter.com/QBUuDF5wRt — Anne Toulouse (@BoeingCCO) October 19, 2018

Ihssane Mounir, senior vice president of Commercial Sales & Marketing at Boeing welcomed Juneyao to the growing 787 Dreamliner family.

“We are confident that the Dreamliner’s fuel efficiency, range, and passenger-pleasing features will power the next stage of Juneyao Airlines’ expansion,” he said.

“This delivery marks the first of ten 787-9 Dreamliners for Juneyao and their emergence as an international carrier.”

Since the aircraft is a brand-new type for the Chinese carrier, it will become part of the Boeing Global Services pilot training program, which will help the airline have a smooth entry into service.

The airline already uses Boeing’s tailored charting services and flight planning solutions in its current fleet.

