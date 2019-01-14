JT610: Black Box Voice Recorder Recovered

LONDON – The black box cockpit voice recorder (CVR) from Lion Air Flight JT610 has been recovered by search parties.

Airways understands that the CVR was found “broken into two pieces” but investigators speaking to Agence France-Presse remained hopeful “it’s still useful to investigators.”

JT610 was enroute to Pangkal Pinang from Jakarta when the aircraft dropped into the sea shortly after takeoff, killing all 189 onboard.

PK-LQP, the Boeing 737 MAX 8 involved in the crash and at the time, was only two months old.

The CVR was found about 165 feet from where the first black box was retrieved last November, which held the flight data recorder.

Other features of damage include “obvious scratches” but investigators still do not know how much damage has been implemented onto the box.

Indonesian officials are estimating that the CVR will take up to six months to be fully analyze before continuation of report composition.

Investigators have also acknowledged that PK-LQP had been put back into service despite the jet having problems on previous flights.

Pilots apparently struggled with a brand new automated system, known as MCAS (Manoeuvring Characteristics Augmentation System), which prevents the aircraft from stalling.

This has resulted in investigators saying on a preliminary basis that the aircraft should have been grounded prior to flight JT610 departing.

JT610 took off from Jakarta’s Soekarno Hatta International Airport at 0620 local time on October 29 last year, with a scheduled arrival of 0720 local into Pangkal Pinang.

It is understood that the aircraft crashed off the coast of Jakarta at 0633 local, around 13 minutes after departure.

It will be interesting to see what the voice recorders will provide to investigators and whether it will give more of a clearer insight into how the aircraft crashed.

While it may take up to six months of wait, that period of time will create speculation and unease for families who are currently grieving over the crash.

The report might also provide damning insight into Lion Air’s maintenance records, which in the past have provided severe errors in the practice of maintaining aircraft.

It does seem that now that both recorders have now been recovered, the report will seem very imminent over the next six to 12 months, offering closure on what has shaken those in Indonesia to its very core.