Joon to Launch Seven New Destinations From Paris-CDG

MIAMI – Air France’s new ultra-low-cost carrier Joon announced its first batch of destinations from Paris (CDG) earlier today. The airline plans to fly to Rome, Naples, Oslo, Istanbul, Cairo, Cape Town, and Tehran.

The European medium-haul destinations will be operated by a 174-seat Airbus A320 and a 212-seat A321. The routes are expected to begin flying on March 25, 2019:

Istanbul, Turkey: seven weekly flights.

Naples, Italy: 14 weekly flights.

Oslo, Norway: 18 weekly flights.

Rome, Italy: 49 weekly flights.

Even though Joon is a ULCC, these flights will include a free meal, snacks, and beverages in Bussiness Class. In Economy class, customers choose from a free selection of beverages at any time of the day. Both will have access to YouJoon, the in-flight streaming system on personal devices — smartphone, tablet or laptop.

Le voici fin prêt à décoller ! Dans les coulisses de l'aménagement du 1er #A320 de @weflyjoon. RDV le 1er décembre pour le 1er vol ✈️

The remaining long-haul destinations will be operated on the carrier’s Airbus A340-300 and are also expected to take off as a seasonal route in Spring 2018:

Cairo, Egypt: seven weekly flights as from March 25, 2018.

Cape Town, South Africa: three weekly flights as from April 1, 2018.

Tehran, Iran: three weekly flights as from April 2, 2018.

Joon’s Business Class customers will have free catering, including snacks and beverages. In Premium Economy and Economy class, one or even two meals will be offered on the longest flights. Also, the carrier will offer a selection of gourmet products as a paid option.

Additionally, the ultra-low-cost carrier is expected to take off for the first time tomorrow to their first destinations Barcelona, Berlin, Lisbon, and Porto.

Joon has announced 13 destinations with 228 flights a week from Paris-CDG to Barcelona, Berlin, Istanbul, Lisbon, Naples, Oslo, Porto and Rome on the medium-haul network and Fortaleza, Cairo, Cape Town, Mahé and Tehran on the long-haul network.

Joon is an Air France subsidiary that has been designed to meet the expectations of new generations of travelers, also known as ‘millenials’, giving more flexibility, personalized and tailor-made services onboard all their flights.