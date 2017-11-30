Airways Magazine

Joon to Launch Seven New Destinations From Paris-CDG

Back To Homepage Subscribe To RSS Feed
 Breaking News
  

Joon to Launch Seven New Destinations From Paris-CDG

Joon to Launch Seven New Destinations From Paris-CDG
November 30
15:49 2017
Print This Article

MIAMI – Air France’s new ultra-low-cost carrier Joon announced its first batch of destinations from Paris (CDG) earlier today. The airline plans to fly to Rome, Naples, Oslo, Istanbul, Cairo, Cape Town, and Tehran.

The European medium-haul destinations will be operated by a 174-seat Airbus A320 and a 212-seat A321. The routes are expected to begin flying on March 25, 2019:

  • Istanbul, Turkey: seven weekly flights.
  • Naples, Italy: 14 weekly flights.
  • Oslo, Norway: 18 weekly flights.
  • Rome, Italy: 49 weekly flights.

Even though Joon is a ULCC, these flights will include a free meal, snacks, and beverages in Bussiness Class. In Economy class, customers choose from a free selection of beverages at any time of the day. Both will have access to YouJoon, the in-flight streaming system on personal devices — smartphone, tablet or laptop.

The remaining long-haul destinations will be operated on the carrier’s Airbus A340-300 and are also expected to take off as a seasonal route in Spring 2018:

  • Cairo, Egypt: seven weekly flights as from March 25, 2018.
  • Cape Town, South Africa: three weekly flights as from April 1, 2018.
  • Tehran, Iran: three weekly flights as from April 2, 2018.

Joon’s Business Class customers will have free catering, including snacks and beverages. In Premium Economy and Economy class, one or even two meals will be offered on the longest flights. Also, the carrier will offer a selection of gourmet products as a paid option.

Additionally, the ultra-low-cost carrier is expected to take off for the first time tomorrow to their first destinations Barcelona, Berlin, Lisbon, and Porto.

READ MORE: Air France Attempts to Combat Gulf Airlines With New Airline

Joon has announced 13 destinations with 228 flights a week from Paris-CDG to Barcelona, Berlin, Istanbul, Lisbon, Naples, Oslo, Porto and Rome on the medium-haul network and Fortaleza, Cairo, Cape Town, Mahé and Tehran on the long-haul network.

Joon is an Air France subsidiary that has been designed to meet the expectations of new generations of travelers, also known as ‘millenials’, giving more flexibility, personalized and tailor-made services onboard all their flights.

READ MORE: Op-Ed: Go Away, Joon! You’re Not Fooling Anyone
0
Tags
Air FranceJoon

About Author

Scroll Back To Top More Articles From Author
María Corina Roldan

María Corina Roldan

Online Executive Editor. Journalist and Certified Radio Host. Studying for a Specialization in Public Opinion and Political Communications. Even though I love politics I’ve found myself fascinated by the Aviation World. I’m also passionate by economy, strategic communications, my family, my country, and dogs. mc@airwaysmag.com

Related Articles

Scroll Back To Top

0 Comments

Scroll Back To Top Write Comment
No Comments Yet!

There are no comments at the moment, do you want to add one?

Write a comment

Only registered users can comment.

Current Issue

logo
Purchase
Subscribe

In the News

Airways International, Inc © 2017. All Rights Reserved.

Loading..

Close Window

Loading, Please Wait!

This may take a second or two.