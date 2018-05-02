Joon Cuts Paris-Tehran Route to Summer Season Only

MIAMI — After a “poor economic performance,” Air France is cutting its service between Paris and Tehran operated by its subsidiary, Joon, to summer season only.

Air France’s spokesman told Reuters the French airline “has decided to adapt its programme to better match demand,” adding the decision would take effect from October 28.

Additionally, the carrier is also concerned with the international uncertainty over whether or not U.S. President, Donald Trump, will pull out of a 2015 deal with Iran.

The 2015 deal relieved Iran from sanctions that were lifted in January 2016 after Tehran agreed to restrain its nuclear programme to assure world powers it was not to create new weapons.

The route was announced last November and is expected to be launched today, April 2. It will operate three weekly flights on the carrier’s Airbus A340-300.

Air France added it would take care regarding the re-booking of flights for customers affected by the change. The decision follows a similar one in December by Etihad Airways, which had also said it would scrap flights to Iran and Uganda.

Joon announced in November 2017, 13 destinations with 228 flights a week from Paris-CDG to Barcelona, Berlin, Istanbul, Lisbon, Naples, Oslo, Porto and Rome on the medium-haul network and Fortaleza, Cairo, Cape Town, Mahé and Tehran on the long-haul network.