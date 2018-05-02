Airways Magazine

Joon Cuts Paris-Tehran Route to Summer Season Only

Back To Homepage Subscribe To RSS Feed
 Breaking News
  • Joon Cuts Paris-Tehran Route to Summer Season Only MIAMI — After a “poor economic performance,” Air France is cutting its service between Paris and Tehran operated by its subsidiary, Joon, to summer season only. Air France’s spokesman told Reuters...
  • London-Stansted Unveiled New Check-in Area MIAMI — Yesterday, London-Stansted Airport (STN) revealed its new check-in area, as part of their £600 million transformation project. The airport announced there are eight new hi-tech check-in desks from...
  

Joon Cuts Paris-Tehran Route to Summer Season Only

Joon

Joon Cuts Paris-Tehran Route to Summer Season Only
May 02
11:33 2018
Print This Article

MIAMI — After a “poor economic performance,” Air France is cutting its service between Paris and Tehran operated by its subsidiary, Joon, to summer season only.

Air France’s spokesman told Reuters the French airline “has decided to adapt its programme to better match demand,” adding the decision would take effect from October 28.

READ MORE: Joon to Launch Seven New Destinations From Paris-CDG

Additionally, the carrier is also concerned with the international uncertainty over whether or not U.S. President, Donald Trump, will pull out of a 2015 deal with Iran.

Joon

The 2015 deal relieved Iran from sanctions that were lifted in January 2016 after Tehran agreed to restrain its nuclear programme to assure world powers it was not to create new weapons.

The route was announced last November and is expected to be launched today, April 2. It will operate three weekly flights on the carrier’s Airbus A340-300.

READ MORE: Op Ed: Go Away, Joon! You’re Not Fooling Anyone

Air France added it would take care regarding the re-booking of flights for customers affected by the change. The decision follows a similar one in December by Etihad Airways, which had also said it would scrap flights to Iran and Uganda.

Joon announced in November 2017, 13 destinations with 228 flights a week from Paris-CDG to Barcelona, Berlin, Istanbul, Lisbon, Naples, Oslo, Porto and Rome on the medium-haul network and Fortaleza, Cairo, Cape Town, Mahé and Tehran on the long-haul network.

134
Tags
Air FranceIran ParisJoonTehran

About Author

Scroll Back To Top More Articles From Author
María Corina Roldan

María Corina Roldan

Online Executive Editor. Journalist and Certified Radio Host. Studying for a Specialization in Public Opinion and Political Communications. Even though I love politics I've found myself fascinated by the Aviation World. I'm also passionate by economy, strategic communications, my family, my country, and dogs. mc@airwaysmag.com

Related Articles

Scroll Back To Top

0 Comments

Scroll Back To Top Write Comment
No Comments Yet!

There are no comments at the moment, do you want to add one?

Write a comment

Only registered users can comment.

Current Issue

logo
Purchase
Subscribe

In the News

Airways International, Inc © 2018. All Rights Reserved.

Loading..

Close Window

Loading, Please Wait!

This may take a second or two.