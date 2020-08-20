MIAMI – Japan Airlines (JL) has announced it will increase flights to Singapore and reinstate its schedule to Sydney. Services will be effective on September 1 and 3, respectively.

Currently, the carrier offers two weekly flights between Tokyo Narita (NRT) and Singapore. With this addition, JL will operate three frequencies in total.

Regarding its Australia operations, the airline said it would allow a maximum of 30 passengers per flight. This measure follows the destination country’s restrictions, said the company.

Japan Airlines (Tokyo 2020 Livery) Boeing 777-246 JA773J. Photo: Hiro Nishikura

Details of the Services

According to new its schedule, JL will add flights from NRT on Mondays, Thursdays, and Fridays at 17:55 pm, local time. From Singapore, the airline will operate frequencies to Tokyo on Tuesdays, Wednesdays and Saturdays at 8:10 am.

Further, the carrier clarified that on Saturday, September 2, its frequency from Singapore will be suspended. On the other hand, JL will offer two weekly services to Sidney from two origin destinations.

From NRT, frequencies will be on Thursday at 19:20 pm from September 3. A few days later, on September 7, JL will start Sidney flights from Tokyo Haneda (HND) at 19.20 pm.

Despite the company confirming said schedules, it added that flights are subject to government approvals.