MIAMI – Toronto-based newcomer airline Canada Jetlines took delivery of its first aircraft, an Airbus A320, as it plans for a Spring 2022 launch.

The aircraft, leased from Jackson Square Aviation, was first delivered to Avianca in February of 2010, and then was operated by Pegasus in Turkey, before returning from lease in November of this year.

Jetlines plans to operate flights to the United States, the Caribbean, and Mexico, and claims will offer “more value and travel choices” than its competitors.

The airline plans to operate a fleet of 15 aircraft by 2025, aiming to offer “the best-in-class operating economics, efficient aircraft design, and accessible flight options without sacrificing quality or convenience.”

Jetlines has already announced a partnership with GlobalX Airlines to jointly market and sell seats on GlobalX Air Tour flights.

Photo: Max Langely/Airways

Fierce Competition

The market connecting Canadians with warm destinations is extremely competitive, with Flair Airlines, Sunwing Airlines, WestJet, Swoop, and Air Canada Rouge being some of the airlines dominating the market.

In such a competitive market, the ability of Jetlines to break into the market will be highly scrutinized.

However, the significant growth seen in Canadian low-cost carriers presents start-ups like Jetlines with the opportunity to obtain a share of the market.

Photo: Jetlines

Executive’s Comments

Brad Warren, Vice President Maintenence Operations said, “This is a milestone day for our team as we get to witness the inception of our branded fleet, with the delivery of our first aircraft.”

He continued, “We have collectively been building towards this moment and we couldn’t be happier to partner with Jackson Square Aviation as we prepare for take-off early next year.”