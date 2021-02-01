NEW YORK – Today, JetBlue (B6) unveiled a completely overhauled version of its popular mint product as the airline prepares to launch transatlantic operations.

The new suites will enter service early this June on the popular JFK-LAX route with a smaller 16 seat configuration and on service to London later this year with the full 24 seat configuration.

Each seat will feature a sliding door, a tilting 17-inch Thales AVANT screen and storage for a laptop, shoes and handbags. In addition, B6 has prioritized creating a home-like environment by adding lampshades, residential textures and flannel privacy dividers throughout the suites.

Reverse Herringbone Mint Seats | Photo: JetBlue

The state of the art suites will also feature bedding by Tuft & Needle, using the company’s proprietary mattress foam and a breathable cover to make for a comfortable sleeping experience for travelers.

Out of all the new features, the Mint Studio is one of the most innovative. With two of these seats at the front of the cabin, the Studio seats may be the new throne seats. Each will include a guest seat and an extra table. This seat is best suited for couples who would not otherwise be able to sit next to each other in the reverse herringbone seats.

We can assume that the new Mint will be introduced on B6’s Airbus A321neos, the aircraft set to debut the new JFK-LHR route. Earlier this year, B6 also unveiled the cabin of their brand new Airbus A220 without mint.

The all new Mint Studio | Photo: JetBlue

Executive’s Comments

President and Chief Operating Officer of JetBlue, Joanna Geraghty said, “Mint was an idea to make premium travel across the U.S. less stuffy and more affordable, and its performance has exceeded even our most optimistic expectations of going beyond New York, Los Angeles and San Francisco.”

She continued, “It’s remarkable how Mint’s thoughtful design has resonated with customers as we successfully grew it to more than 30 routes. We put our heart into this redesign of Mint and were inspired by our original vision of offering customers an exceptional experience at a lower fare – which is what JetBlue is all about.”

Photo: JetBlue

What’s the Competition?

The route between New York and London is a famously lucrative one, with service by American Airlines (AA), British Airways (BA), Delta Air Lines (DL), Virgin Atlantic (VS) and until recently, Norwegian Airlines (DY). United Airlines (UA) flies from Newark, a short distance from New York.

American Airlines flies to London Heathrow (LHR) twice a day, using Boeing 777-200s and 777-300s. On its Boeing 777-300s, AA offers Flagship First, a first class product with large seats with little to no privacy. However, using a larger wide-body aircraft allows for the seats to be larger. Its business class is in a traditional 1-2-1 configuration with no sliding doors.

British Airways used to fly their flagship Boeing 747s on this route, but now only stick to Boeing 777s (and 787s to Newark). BA’s business class seat, while innovative when first introduced, is now quite outdated.

Delta Air Lines currently flies its Boeing 767-400s between the two cities. The airline’s newest business class product, Delta One, which features a newly designed seat with lots of storage space but no privacy door.

Lastly, UA flies its Boeing 777s and 787s to London, with its newest business class product, Polaris.

The main three US carriers have closely comparable business class products, leaving room for B6 to innovate and enter the market with a strong product.

Featured Photo: JetBlue

Like what you see online? Make sure to subscribe to the print edition of Airways today for exclusive content including airport reviews, trip reports, interviews, and more. Also, be sure to check out our brand new Airways Prints store to purchase prints from Airways‘ world-class aviation photographers.