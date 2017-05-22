JetBlue Unveils ‘Blue Finest’ Special Livery

NEW YORK CITY —JetBlue’s latest special livery — Blue Finest — was unveiled Monday during a ceremony in the pouring rain at New York’s John F. Kennedy International Airport. The livery is dedicated to New York’s City’s more than 36,000 police officers.

The unveiling ceremony was attended by hundreds of specially selected JetBlue employees, many of whom previously worked for the NYPD. The event also featured JetBlue’s annual “plane pull” in cooporation with London’s Metropolitan Police Department. Nearly 300 participants split into twenty three teams, including seven teams from London, participated in the time trial event to pull the newly unveiled Airbus A320 a total distance of 100 feet. Funds from the “plane pull” were donated to the J-A-C-K Foundation and to families impacted by pediatric brain cancer.

“As New York’s Hometown Airline, supporting our local public servants including the NYPD is part of our DNA,” said Joanna Geraghty, executive vice president customer experience, JetBlue. “Our mission of inspiring humanity is brought to life each day through our crewmembers, many of whom are also former public servants. This mission also lives in the work the NYPD does to keep our communities safe.”

The special livery features the NYPD badge and seal by the front door of the aircraft. The NYPD flag is featured on the tail of the aircraft with its 24 white stars representing the 23 towns and villages that came together to form New York City. The 24th star represents New York City itself.

“I want to thank everyone at JetBlue for honoring the hardworking men and women of the NYPD with this incredible symbol of partnership and professionalism,” said NYPD Commissioner James P. O’Neill. “This aircraft, ‘Blue Finest,’ has the perfect name and appearance to represent those who have made it their lives’ work to fight crime and keep people safe.”

‘Blue Finest’ is the second JetBlue aircraft honoring New York City first responders. JetBlue already honors the New York City Fire Department with their red ‘Blue Bravest’ livery. JetBlue also honors United States Military veterans with their ‘Vets in Blue’ livery. The airline also flies a special “I Heart New York” livery that celebrates JetBlue being New York’s only hometown airline. In addition to these special liveries, the JetBlue fleet also features ten additonal aircraft with special paint schemes. In November of 2016, JetBlue unveiled a special Retrojet livery that celebrates the iconic age of commercial aviation.