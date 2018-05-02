JetBlue Unveils Airbus A320 Interior Cabin Restyling

MIAMI — Today, JetBlue has introduced its first Airbus A320 featuring an all-new interior.

The aircraft, tail N646JB named Bravo Lima Uniform Echo, completed its first scheduled flight from Boston Logan International Airport (BOS) to Bermuda’s L.F. Wade International Airport (BDA).

“JetBlue’s A320 restyling is about making the best even better,” said Marty St. George, Jetblue’s Executive Vice President Commercial and Planning.

The carrier “has built its innovative reputation on offering our customers the very best products and a level of service they won’t find on another U.S. airline and this update ensures we remain the go-to choice for flyers who expect nothing but the best,” St. George added later.

According to JetBlue, the restyled interiors addresses its founding purpose to bring humanity back to air travel, offering a high-quality customer comfort, connectivity, and entertainment experience.

This creates “an environment that feels more like lounging in your living room than flying at 35,000-feet,” as the company said in a statement.

“For most of the airline’s 101 destinations, the (Airbus) A320 restyling will bring the first upgraded JetBlue product to their city in nearly 20 years,” according to the airline.

Moreover, technology improvements consist of a new in-flight entertainment system, high-definition seatback televisions, in-seat power outlets with USB ports, continued free gate-to-gate Fly-Fi high-speed internet, among others. “JetBlue’s decision to upgrade to state of the art wireless connectivity and IFE will truly be a highlight to their customers. The A320 remains a market leader with JetBlue’s focus on customer comfort and innovative technologies,” shared Jeff Knittel, Chairman & CEO, Airbus Americas, Inc. JetBlue’s Restyling Phase I/II JetBlue’s cabin restyling will incorporate two iterations of the design. In the first place, the 2018 model emphasizes successful Airbus A321 interior features, while the 2019 and beyond model offers an innovative seat design and in-flight entertainment system.

JetBlue’s Airbus A320 restyling process is set to take about three years and it expects the first 12 A320s by the end of this year. Also, the airline’s so-called ‘A320 classics’ will be redesigned first. As of today, JetBlue is New York’s Hometown Airline, and a leading carrier in Boston, Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood, Los Angeles (Long Beach), Orlando, and San Juan. Furthermore, it carries over 40 million customers a year, with 1,000 daily flights, to 101 destinations in the U.S., the Caribbean, and Latin America.