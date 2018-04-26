JetBlue Returns to Ontario International Airport

MIAMI — JetBlue will return to Ontario International Airport (ONT) this September with a daily nonstop service from New York operated with a 160-seat Airbus A320.

This was thoroughly expected by Ontario. According to Alan D. Wapner, President of the Ontario International Airport Authority (OIAA), “one of the biggest questions we get is when JetBlue will come to Ontario. Now we know that day is September 5th.”

JetBlue is the third carrier in recent months to announce new service at ONT. Frontier Airlines initiated operations last October with direct flights to Denver, Austin, and San Antonio.

China Airlines began daily service from Taiwan in March—the first trans-oceanic service in ONT’s history.

Flight 355 will depart from New York’s John F. Kennedy International Airport (JFK) at 7:12 p.m. local time to arrive Ontario at 10:39 p.m.

Returning service will depart from Southern California at 11:59 p.m. with a final arrival in New York at 8:24 a.m.

Our route map’s spreading its wings with (count ‘em!) THREE new cities! Which one will top your go-to list—Steamboat Springs, Bozeman or Ontario, CA? pic.twitter.com/zyPxC992Ra — JetBlue Airways (@JetBlue) April 25, 2018

“We can’t wait to welcome JetBlue, its crew members, and customers. They can expect quick, easy access to our first-rate facilities and the hassle-free experience for which ONT is known,” added Wapner.

Back in 2000, ONT was the first West Coast service of JetBlue, but it was suspended in September 2008. Los Angeles World Airports (LAWA), the previous operator of ONT, reconsidered its approach to regional air transportation and began emphasizing growth at Los Angeles International Airport (LAX). However, the OIAA took control of ONT from LAWA on November 1, 2016.

OIAA CEO, Mark Thorpe, said that ONT has room to grow and remarked JetBlue will have the opportunity to initiate new routes as the airport adds services and amenities. “Domestic and international carriers are quickly seeing the great value ONT provides for their airlines and their customers,” he said.

“This is seen as a region to invest in, and ONT plays a such a vital role in making sure that continues,” said OIAA Vice President, Ron Loveridge. “For business and leisure travelers, JetBlue’s new non-stop service to New York couldn’t come as more welcome news.”

ONT is growing really fast. Its passenger and cargo volumes increased a 10% and a 16%, respectively, in the first three months of 2018 compared with the same period last year. ONT welcomed 4.5 million passengers in 2017.

