JetBlue To Partner Up With Norwegian Air On US-Europe Flights

MIAMI — Norweigan Air and JetBlue have announced their intentions for ain interline agreement with a planned launch in the summer of 2020.

Such cooperation will allow both airlines to offer its passengers the ability to book connecting flights across the JetBlue and Norweigan networks via only one of the airlines’ websites.

Photo: Vincenzo Pace | JFK Jets

“We are very excited to partner with JetBlue as this will make international travel even smoother and more available for our customers,” said Norwegian’s Acting CEO and Chief Financial Officer, Geir Karlsen.

“JetBlue is the largest airline at several of our key gateways in the United States, specifically New York-JFK, Boston, and Fort Lauderdale,” added Karlsen, who believes that such cooperation will create “a plethora of new route connections for customers on both sides of the Atlantic.”

Norwegian’s CEO also noted that this partnership will provide travelers throughout the U.S., Caribbean, and Latin America with more affordable fares to Europe as well as seamless connections.

The new partnership will connect nearly 100 destinations across the United States, Caribbean, and Latin America to the Norweigan route network via New York, Boston and Fort Lauderdale.

As the flights are treated as formal connections, passengers will be treated as such, with baggage being checked in at the origin airport for the final destination.

“This new agreement with Norwegian seamlessly connects JetBlue’s robust network throughout the U.S., Caribbean and Latin America with the exciting European destinations on our new partner’s route map,” said Robin Hayes, Chief Executive Officer, JetBlue.

JetBlue President Robin Hayes. (Credits: JetBlue)

“Norwegian shares our belief that customers benefit when we can bring competition and low fares to the transatlantic market currently dominated by joint ventures, legacy alliances and sky-high ticket prices,” added Hayes.

Norwegian’s route network has nearly 50 nonstop transatlantic routes from the United States and over 550 routes overall with the ability for passengers to arrive at most European destinations via connections within Norwegian’s network at any time of the year.

Most recently, Norwegian launched new nonstop service between New York JFK and Athens, Chicago and Barcelona; from Boston to both Madrid and Rome; and to London from both Miami and San Francisco.

In late October, the airline will move its service to Barcelona and Paris from Oakland International Airport to San Francisco International Airport. Norwegian is also increasing frequency to its most popular European destinations for the summer 2020 program.