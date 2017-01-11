Airways Magazine

JetBlue to Offer Free WiFi on All Domestic Flights

January 11
16:09 2017
MIAMI — JetBlue announced today that all 227 aircraft in its fleet are now equipped with the airline’s Fly-Fi broadband, offering “gate-to-gate” high speed internet travelers can use, even before the flight reaches cruising altitude.

The New york-based airline claims that the satellite-based system is among the fastest in the sky, allowing passengers to stream video and use multiple devices at once.

First introduced in December 2013 Fly-Fi has become one of JetBlue’s most popular features, as passengers can email, surf, stream, tweet and shop from the moment they board until they reach the arrival gate.

“It’s 2017 and our customers expect to be connected everywhere, whether that be from the comfort of their sofa or 35,000 feet above it,” said Jamie Perry, vice president of marketing, JetBlue.

Besides the free internet service on all domestic flights, JetBlue is also adding entertainment partners to its in-seat Video On-Demand system ‘The Hub’, offering passengers the choice to read, watch, buy and learn while onboard.

JetBlue already has several live DirecTV channels plus on demand movies, and now travelers can get access to Amazon Prime’s streaming video and music services while onboard.

“JetBlue is now the only airline to offer free, high-speed Wi-Fi, live TV and movies for all customers on every plane,” Perry said.

 

1 Comment

  1. Frank
    Frank January 13, 03:03

    I never flew Jet Blue. Is this service reliable? I cannot believe a satellite bandwidth which supports video streaming for 150 passenger. Please write me your experiences. Frank

