JetBlue And Delta Air Lines To Introduce Biometric Boarding Pass Process

MIAMI – JetBlue announced today they will work with with U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) to use biometrics and facial recognition technology to verify customers at the gate during boarding.

“Self-boarding eliminates boarding pass scanning and manual passport checks. Just look into the camera and you’re on your way,” said Joanna Geraghty, Executive Vice President Customer Experience, JetBlue.

However, the New York-based carrier is not the only carrier who has IT development plans. After JetBlue’s announcement Delta Air Lines announced their intention to introduce biometric boarding pass at the Reagan Washington National Airport for the Delta SkyMiles Members.

Delta’s biometric boarding pass plan is being tested at DCA, with Phase 1 already underway, allowing SkyMiles Members to forego a paper or mobile boarding pass and hard copy ID in favor of using fingerprints as proof of identity at the Delta Sky Club.

“We’re rapidly moving toward a day when your fingerprint, iris or face will become the only ID you’ll need for any number of transactions throughout a given day,” said Gil West, Delta Chief Operations Officer. “We’re excited Delta’s partnership with CLEAR gives us an engine to pioneer this customer experience at the airport.”

JetBlue will collaborate with U.S. CBP and SITA (a global provider of IT communications and border security solutions to airlines, airports, and governments) to test a new paperless and deviceless self-boarding process as part of ongoing trials to implement a biometric exit process in the future.

The program will start in June on flights between Boston and Aruba, leading customers to participate without any prior enrollment or registration. Customers who opt in during the boarding process can put away their boarding passes and devices and simply step up to the camera for a quick photo.

“By transforming current business operations, airlines and airports will have the opportunity to use verified biometrics to ensure a seamless and consistent process for travelers,” said CBP’s Office of Field Operations, Deputy Executive Assistant Commissioner, John Wagner.

JetBlue’s custom-designed camera station will connect to CBP to instantly match the image to passport, visa or immigration photos in the CBP database and verify flight details.

The customer will be notified on an integrated screen above the camera when they are cleared to proceed to the jet bridge. The setup will move JetBlue crewmembers from behind the counter to interact with customers and assist throughout the process.

“This biometric self-boarding program for JetBlue and the CBP is designed to be easy to use. What we want to deliver is a secure and seamless passenger experience. We use sophisticated technologies to enable biometric checks and for CBP authorization to be sent quickly to the airline’s systems. This is the first integration of biometric authorization by the CBP with an airline and may prove to be a solution that will be quick and easy to roll out across US airports,” Jim Peters, Chief Technology Officer, SITA, said.