JetBlue to Launch Grand Cayman Service from Fort Lauderdale

MIAMI — This week, JetBlue announced a new service to Grand Cayman (GCM) from Fort Lauderdale–Hollywood (FLL), with fares as low as $59 one-way. Despite this flight was intended to commence in January, it is set to operate once daily starting in October 25, 2018.

“As the #1 carrier in Ft. Lauderdale, and building on the momentum of our success in both South Florida and Grand Cayman, we are excited to offer more choice and more destinations to customers with the addition of this new service,” said John Checketts, JetBlue’s Vice President Network Planning.

Likewise, JetBlue plans to offer the new route nonstop route with its Embraer 190 aircraft, which has a seating capacity of 100 passengers, offering its award-winning service and the most legroom in coach (b), complimentary snacks and soft drinks, among other features.

Schedule Fort Lauderdale (FLL) – Grand Cayman (GCM)

FLL–GCM Flight #1397 GCM–FLL Flight #1398 Departs at 10:26 a.m. – Lands at 10:53 a.m. Departs at 11:53 a.m. – Lands at 2:29 p.m.

According to the low-cost carrier, the FLL–GCM will open up new connecting opportunities between Grand Cayman and U.S. cities including Washington, D.C., Philadelphia, Atlanta and various west coast destinations.

As of today, JetBlue is New York’s Hometown Airline®, and a leading carrier in Boston, Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood, Los Angeles (Long Beach), Orlando, and San Juan.

Furthermore, it handles over 38 million travelers a year to 101 cities in the U.S., Caribbean, and Latin America with an average of 1,000 daily flights.