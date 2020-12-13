MIAMI – JetBlue Airways (B6) has inaugurated flights to Georgetown Cheddi Jagan International Airport (GEO), Guyana from New York John F. Kennedy International Airport (JFK).

Operated by an Airbus A321neo aircraft, the route heralds an enhanced South American presence for B6.

Andrea Lusso, Vice President of Network Planning at B6, said “JetBlue’s arrival in Guyana introduces our low fares and award-winning service to another new market in the Caribbean and Latin America where customers have long faced high prices and little competition.”

A Guyanese American Connection

The route will prove a critical connection for the Guyanese American community, centered in New York, to GEO.

Guyana is also the fourth South American country with B6 service, with Minister of Public Works, Bishop Juan Edghill describing how “we are pleased to welcome JetBlue to our beautiful country, Guyana.”

Needing to increase capacity, the route between JFK and GEO will hopefully position B6 well for a strategic recovery when the COVID-19 pandemic eventually recedes.

