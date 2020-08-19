MIAMI – The pandemic has again delayed airline routes launches. This time, JetBlue’s (B6) first trans-Atlantic frequencies to London will not take place until late 2021.

The New York and Boston routes to London were expected to start early 2021. However, B6 CEO Robin Hayes told Bloomberg that the carrier’s European debut would have to wait for the arrival of fall and winter.

According to Hayes, this late launch would be the best time to coincide with an up in travel demand and ticket bookings.

The airline added the Airbus A321XLR aircraft to its fleet in 2019. Photo: Airbus.

First Service, Premium Offer

JetBlue announced the services in 2019, but it did not announce what airport it will serve in the European city.

At the time, the airline said it would use its Airbus A321LR single-aisle aircraft to operate the London routes. In addition, the jet would feature a reimagined version of B6’s premium Mint product.

With this decision, the carrier will now hold back a full year to enter in European market.

Once above the Atlantic ocean, though, passengers will enjoy the experience of lie-flat seats and award-winning service. This includes various dinning, ammenities and entertainment options.