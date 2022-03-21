DALLAS – Due to the “current fuel environment,” JetBlue (B6) is set to suspend two international/domestic direct summer routes. Airlines have seen fuel prices surge since the beginning of the Ukraine crisis.

According to the carrier’s schedule filing over the weekend, the hubs which could be most impacted by the route suspensions are Fort Lauderdale (FLL) and Newark (EWR), with nine and eight summer flights, respectively. Other hubs that could be affected are Los Angeles (LAX), with four B6 flights, and Atlanta-Hartford (ATL), with two flights.

JetBlue will halt direct flights to/from any two of the aforementioned hubs during the summer, between the end of April and early autumn, but it will not stop serving the affected destinations. Passengers may need to make a connection at one of the airline’s hubs.

While this is not a major cut in the airline’s network, it is still significant and shows the impact of the fuel prices on airlines’ operations.

This is the map of the suspended routes. Map: airlinedata.com

JetBlue

According to airlinedata.com, the airline is one of the biggest low-cost carriers in the US and is currently the sixth-largest airline in the US domestic market in terms of seats offered.

The airline operates over 280 aircraft, mostly Airbus narrowbodies, but also some Embraer regional jets. Indeed, the airline flies about 130 A320, and over 80 A321, including A321neo and LR aircraft. B6 also flies 60 E-190 regional jets but has ordered 100 A220-300 to replace them. Moreover, the airline has many A321neo aircraft on order, including the A321XLR.

The low-cost carrier’s main hub is at New York’s JFK, with around 18% of the offer. The airline also has important hubs at Boston (BOS), FLL, Orlando (MCO), EWR, and LAX.

We have to wait and see if other airlines reconsider their summer schedules due to the current fuel price situation.

Featured image: JetBlue has over 130 A320 in its fleet. Photo: Andrew Henderson/Airways