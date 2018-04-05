JetBlue Selects Pratt & Whitney Geared Turbofan™ (GTF) Engines to Power Its Airbus A320neo Family Aircraft

MIAMI — JetBlue just announced that its 2012 order for the acquisition and exclusive maintenance of Pratt & Whitney GTF engines had been revised and restated. Thereby, under the terms of the agreement, GTF engines will power the carrier’s coming 85 Airbus A320neo fleet.

According to an airline spokesperson, “the amended agreement covers our entire “A320neo family” which includes both the A320neos and A321neos. The first 40 neos are completely interchangeable and we can switch between A320 and A321. The incremental 45 aircraft will be only A321.”

In 2012, the New York-headquartered airline was awarded 40 Airbus A320neos; now it will take delivery of 45 additional aircraft along with 13 spare PW1100G-JM engines.

“The result of our comprehensive competitive bidding process cements a great long-term partnership between JetBlue and Pratt & Whitney,” said Steve Priest, Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer of JetBlue.

Moreover, Jeff Martin, JetBlue’s Executive Vice President Operations, explained that incorporating the latest engine technology will allow the company to “maximize aircraft performance and efficiency, while minimizing both costs and our carbon footprint.”

Both Priest and Martin expressed confidence while stating the benefits and advantages that this purchase will represent to JetBlue and its future operations. “We’ve made an excellent choice to power our Airbus NEO fleet,” shared Priest.

In addition, the president of commercial engines at Pratt & Whitney, Chris Calio, commented regarding the work and support that the company had offered with its V2500® engines when JetBlue began operations back in 2000: “We appreciate JetBlue’s continued confidence in Pratt & Whitney with the selection of the GTF engine and our EngineWise aftermarket services.”

According to Pratt & Whitney, the GTF engines use an advanced gear system that allows the engine’s fan to run at a slower speed than the low-pressure compressor and turbine. Therefore, all components will work at their optimal speeds.

Likewise, two P&W GTF engines will power each JetBlue Airbus A320neo family aircraft. Thus producing a smaller noise footprint and lower operating costs.

Additionally, JetBlue Airways described more features of the engines in its press release: “The combination of the gear system and an all-new advanced core increases fuel efficiency and benefits the environment by reducing NOx emissions to 50% below the regulatory standard. The maintenance component of the agreement fixes the amount JetBlue pays per flight hour in exchange for maintenance and repairs under a predetermined maintenance program.”

This comes as good news to the GTF program that’s been bedeviled by production delays and operational problems.

As of today, JetBlue offers around 1,000 daily flights, carrying over 40 million customers yearly, with a 243-aircraft fleet, including Airbus and Embraer, to 101 destinations in the U.S., the Caribbean, and Latin America.