JetBlue Rolls Out Face Recognition Boarding Passes

MIAMI — JetBlue rolled out today its latest passenger experience upgrade at New York-JFK, where customers flying to select international destinations can board their flights via a biometric self-boarding gate that is powered by a facial recognition technology that verifies travelers with a photo capture.

This new technology has been activated in partnership with the U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP).

According to the carrier, the biometric self-boarding gate has been activated after a thorough testing process that was carried out at the airline’s other major gateways: Boston-Logan International Airport (BOS), Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport (FLL) and New York (JFK).

“The success of JetBlue’s biometric boarding program is a testament to the airline’s ongoing work to create a personal, helpful and simple experience,” said Ian Deason, SVP of customer experience with JetBlue.

“The boarding touchpoint is an area that needs innovation and we feel biometrics will change the future of air travel as we look to create a more seamless journey throughout the airport,” he said.

The airline launched this biometric technology back in 2017, with more than 50,000 passengers participating in the testing and certification process of the self-boarding gates.

According to JetBlue, there is no pre-registration required. “Customers can simply step up to the camera for a photo match and make their way onto the aircraft,” said the airline.

JetBlue is planning to add more biometric gates at its Terminal 5 in JFK, as well as BOS and FLL, together with an all-new biometric bag drop station in New York.