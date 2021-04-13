MIAMI – In a press release today, JetBlue (B6) announced it is expanding its international codeshare with Qatar Airways (QR).

The agreement will offer customers more ways to book travel to international destinations aboard the global partner airline. Customers can book the new codeshare flights starting today on jetblue.com for travel beginning April 19.

As part of the new bilateral codeshare, QR will place the JetBlue “B6” code on nine routes the former operates between Doha’s Hamad International Airport (DOH) and several US airports:

Boston Logan International Airport (BOS)

Chicago’s O’Hare International Airport (ORD)

Dallas/Fort Worth International Airport (DFW)

Hartsfield–Jackson Atlanta International Airport (ATL)

Houston’s George Bush Intercontinental Airport (IAH)

Miami International Airport (MIA)

New York’s John F. Kennedy international Airport (JFK)

Philadelphia International Airport (PHL)

Washington Dulles International Airport (IAD)

Likewise, QR will place the B6 code on seven routes beyond Doha, allowing for convenient connections on QR to:

Amman, Jordan’s Queen Alia International Airport (AMM)

Malaysia’s Kuala Lumpur International Airport (KUL)

Maldives’ Male International Airport (MLE)

Oman’s Muscat International Airport (MCT) & Salalah International Airport (SLL)

Seychelles International Airport (SEZ)

Singapore Changi Airport (SIN)

Uganda’s Entebbe International Airport (EBB)

Qatar Airways Boeing 787-8 Dreamliner reg. A7-BCG taking off from Zurich International Airport (ZRH). Photo: Alberto Cucini – @ac_avphoto

The Airlines Comment

“JetBlue and Qatar Airways lead the industry with our award-winning service and exceptional inflight experiences, which is why our partnership has been such a great success for the past decade,” said Scott Laurence, head of revenue and planning, JetBlue. “Now, with an expanded codeshare covering nearly a dozen major U.S. gateways or connecting points, even more travelers can enjoy a seamless global travel experience between our airlines.”

Qatar Airways Chief Commercial Officer, Mr. Thierry Antinori, said, “Despite the pandemic, we at Qatar Airways have continued to expand our U.S. presence by building strong relationships with our strategic airline partners in the region and constantly optimizing our connections between the U.S. and our growing network of over 130 destinations.”

Antinori added, “We are delighted to welcome JetBlue to our extensive global network and offer their passengers seamless connectivity via the Best Airport in the Middle East to more international destinations. We look forward to further building our strategic partnerships as global travel recovers and continuing to offer our customers the world-leading services and travel experience they’ve come to expect.”

jetBlue A321 taking off. Photo: Nate Foy/Airways

The Partnership

The partnership between the two airlines began in 2011. QR passengers already have access to more than 50 destinations across B6’s network. B6 customers will enjoy additional travel options via Hamad International Airport to more than 80 destinations in Africa, Asia Pacific, the Middle East, and South Asia.

The two airlines’ loyalty programs will be linked. JetBlue’s TrueBlue and Qatar Airways’ Privilege Club members will initially benefit from the ability to accrue TrueBlue points or Privilege Club miles later this year. In the future, those benefits will expand with the ability to redeem points on either carrier’s flights.