JetBlue Presents BK Blue, A Brooklyn Nets Special Livery

NEW YORK — The latest addition to JetBlue’s special schemed aircraft collection was introduced last week in New York. The new plane, named “BK Blue,” is dedicated to the Brooklyn Nets basketball team to celebrate the tip-off of the 2018-2019 NBA season.

JetBlue was named the Official Domestic airline of the Barclays Center and the Brooklyn Nets in 2013 and has recently renewed its partnership for another five year term. Of note Qatar Airways is the the official International Airline.

“For JetBlue, continuing our partnership with the Brooklyn Nets and Barclays Center was a slam dunk,” said Marty St. George, executive vice president commercial and planning, JetBlue.

“Crossing the bridges into Brooklyn, you’ll find that the borough has a distinct personality and some of the most loyal customers and fans around. Our full court press approach makes our unique product offerings like Fly-Fi accessible to customers both in the air and at Barclays Center.”

The aircraft decked out in the Black and White colors of the Brooklyn Nets features special touches unique to Brooklyn such as street art, architecture, and hip-hop. The Brooklyn Nets logo is prominently displayed on the tail.

“BK Blue” was designed by a team of Brooklynites and New Yorkers.

“BK Blue” joins a number of special scheme aircraft in the fleet that represent NY solidifying JetBlue’s status as the official hometown airline of New York.

Those special schemes include “I heart NY” “NYFD” “NYPD” “retrojet” and the NY Jets