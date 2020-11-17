MIAMI – To access the most lucrative London market, JetBlue Airways (B6) has filed for transatlantic service to Stansted and Gatwick in Q3 2021.

According to paex.aero.com, submissions to Airport Coordination Limited International, the group managing the slots at these airports, suggest that B6 plans to provide service on the routes between Boston-Stansted and JFK-Gatwick.

The carrier was assigned slots for twice-daily service at each of the two London airports, having requested four pairs at each. All four were allocated by Stansted while Gatwick only allocated two. While there could be changes to these routes, they are the ones currently filed.

Additional filings indicate that B6 plans a double daily service from Boston into Stansted while the JFK-Gatwick flight plans only run once-daily with two slot pairs assigned.

Large Aircraft with Smaller Capacity

The applications also include the total number of seats on the aircraft. As such, the airline’s A321LRs would travel with just 138 seats, making it the carrier’s most premium-heavy and lowest capacity A320-family aircraft in operation.

Also, its A220-300s are projected to have more seats on board to join the fleet beginning later this year. The news portal notes that this lower capacity would help the carrier ensure that as it moves deeper into Europe, it can service longer routes without a payload penalty.

JetBlue also would also to fly to London Heathrow (LHR). As part of the UK government approval for transatlantic joint ventures, the carrier continues to seek access to’ remedy slots’ divested by legacy operators. The latest updates from the US DOT and UK regulators say that before the IATA Summer 2022 season at the earliest, those slots will not come on the market.

