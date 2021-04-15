MIAMI – JetBlue (B6) has confirmed that the airline’s brand new Mint product will begin service on June 1 from New York’s JFK Airport (JFK) to Los Angeles (LAX).

The inaugural flight will take off from JFK at 10:30 EST and will land in Los Angeles at 13:51 EST.

Additional services with the new mint product will be offered from June 1 to June 9 on flights B6 23 and B6 124 between JFK and LAX. From June 10 to September 7, flight B6 2123 departing JFK at 9 EST, and flight B6 1524 will depart from LAX at 13:20 PST.

The airline’s revolutionary new business class product will be featured on their brand new Airbus A321neo, N2105J. The aircraft features 16 Mint Suites (including two Mint Studios), and 144 core seats.

After launching the new product on transcontinental flights, B6 will begin introducing the new products on their much anticipated transatlantic flights to London.

Photo: Eric Dunetz

Minting the Studio

One of the most exciting aspects of the new Mint product is the introduction of Mint Studio, a larger version of the Mint Suite.

Each aircraft with the new mint products will be fitted with two Mint Studios at the front of the cabin.

The Mint Studio features a side table, guest seat and a 22-inch tilting screen, and when reclined, will create the largest lie-flat bed of any airline in the US.

Photo: Eric Dunetz

Sweet Suites

Along with Mint Studio, the 16 direct-aisle access suites will feature a 17 inch Thales screen, along with the Thompson Aero Seating VantageSOLO seat.

Each seat will be equipped with wireless charging capabilities, an integrated phone ledge for multitasking, and other features that place it among the best in its class.

Be sure to take a look at our photo tour of the brand new Mint suites!