JetBlue Moves Forward With Mint Expansion Plan

MIAMI – JetBlue announced yesterday that it is progressing with its Mint transcontinental expansion plan with new services. The airline is now offering Mint seats on the following routes:

New York (JFK) and Las Vegas (LAS)

New York (JFK) and San Diego (SAN)

Boston (BOS) and San Diego (SAN)

In addition to the new Mint routes, JetBlue will expand Mint service between Boston and Los Angeles. JetBlue will also bring back seasonal Caribbean Mint routes, including a new service between Boston and St. Maarten.

Later this year, beginning in November, JetBlue will offer two daily roundtrip flights between New York’s John F. Kennedy International Airport (JFK) and Las Vegas’ McCarran International Airport (LAS), and an expanded schedule between New York-JFK and San Diego. On Saturdays between November and April, the carrier will operate between Boston and St. Maarten.

Also, the airlines’ Mint flights between Boston Logan International Airport (BOS) and San Diego International Airport (SAN) are scheduled to start in December.

More Mint Flights in Existing Markets

Additionally, JetBlue will increase Mint frequencies on three routes:

Beginning October 20, the carrier will add a fourth roundtrip Mint flight between Boston and Los Angeles. At Los Angeles-LAX, JetBlue now operates the majority of its flights using Mint aircraft.

One of JetBlue’s first Caribbean Mint routes is also getting a boost in service. Mint service between New York-JFK and Barbados will expand to include a second Saturday roundtrip beginning November 4.

JetBlue is also adding a second daily roundtrip between New York-JFK and St. Maarten over the Christmas peak and on the Saturdays before and after Thanksgiving.

Last year, the airline launched Mint service between Boston and Los Angeles, Boston and between San Francisco, and the operation of seasonal Mint service between Boston and Aruba and between Boston and Barbados Island.

By the end of the year, every JetBlue flight between San Diego and the northeast will be operated on a Mint aircraft, expanding these, counting all routes, to 70 daily services. “When we set out to reinvent premium travel nearly three years ago, we knew we were on to something revolutionary,” said Marty St. George, executive vice president, JetBlue. “But even as a constant innovator, we could have never imagined that we would be landing Mint in cities up and down the east and west coasts.”