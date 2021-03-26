MIAMI – JetBlue (B6) has officially acquired slots at the desired London Heathrow Airport (LHR), according to a report released by Airport Coordination Limited (ACL).

JetBlue announced intentions to commence transatlantic flights nearly two years ago. Despite COVID-19, the carrier is pushing on with flights to London starting in the third quarter of 2020. The carrier has not yet confirmed the specific London airport they will fly to, however, today ACL’s slot distribution report revealed JetBlue has secured London Heathrow slots.

The report reveals JetBlue obtained a total of 270 London Heathrow slots for the Summer 2021 season. 180 of the slots are allocated for flights to New York (JFK) and 90 of the slots to Boston (BOS). Additionally, the ACL report shows B6 will operate out of Heathrow’s Terminal 2.

While the exact launch date for JetBlue’s Heathrow flights has not been confirmed, the report indicates the airline’s slot allocation begins on the week of August 2, 2021.

JetBlue’s New Mint Suites | Photo: Eric Dunetz

Dropping Stansted, Keeping Gatwick?

According to ACL’s Start of Season Reports, JetBlue appears to have forfeited slots at London Stansted Airport (STN). However, the carrier still has 270 slots at London Gatwick Airport (LGW), split between 180 to New York JFK and 90 to Boston.

Until an official announcement from the carrier, it’s unknown how they plan to utilize these allocated slots to Heathrow and Gatwick. They may end up flying to both airports to “disrupt” the transatlantic market, or only serve one through a more conservative approach in the event demand does not sufficiently recover from COVID-19.

JetBlue is inching closer to inaugurating flights across the Atlantic, which marks a historic shift in its 21-year route network. The airline recently unveiled its new Mint Suites which will be featured on its upcoming Airbus A321LRs for these transatlantic flights.

Featured Image: JetBlue N2039J Airbus A321-271NX. Photo: Nate Foy/Airways

Like what you see online? Make sure to subscribe to the print edition of Airways today for exclusive content including airport reviews, trip reports, interviews, and more.

Check out our brand new Airways Prints store to get your hands on high-quality photos from Airways‘ world-class aviation photographers.