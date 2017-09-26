JetBlue to Launch A320 with Airbus’ Airspace Cabin

MIAMI — JetBlue will be the launching airline of Airspace by Airbus in late 2020. The feature will be introduced by the carrier on their A320 Family fleet through an agreement announced at APEX Expo.

Robin Hayes, President, and CEO of JetBlue said:

“The Airspace cabin is aligned with our efforts to create an experience as comfortable as your own living room. We are looking forward to our continued partnership with Airbus. The launch of the new Airspace by Airbus interior will takes JetBlue’s commitment to customer experience to the next level.”

Dr. Kiran Rao, Deputy to COO Customers at Airbus Commercial Aircraft commented:

“We are delighted to be working together with JetBlue on the next generation of cabin experience for the A320 Family. Airspace offers the kind of features previously reserved for a few long haul cabins, so bringing that to our best-selling aircraft family is really going to be noticed by airlines and passengers.”

The Airbus partnership with JetBlue started back in 1999 followed by the delivery of the carrier’s first A320. Later, on 2001, JetBlue placed an order for 48 aircraft and nowadays, the carrier operates a fleet of 176 A320 and A321 and has another 102 on order from Airbus.

Ingo Wuggetzer, VP Cabin Marketing stated:

“We are very proud to jointly reveal with JetBlue the first A320 Airspace mock-up at APEX Expo in Long Beach, California, which gives a first glimpse of what promises to be a match made at 35,000ft. As industry leader and trendsetter, JetBlue has the ideal DNA to launch the world’s newest single-aisle interior with us.”

New Airspace Cabin Highlights

Customizable welcome effect, which is featured throughout the cabin by a central lighting strip (Also visible with open bin doors during boarding).

Industry’s largest overhead bins.

Peaceful ambiance of the latest full-color LED lighting.

Contemporary lavatory design including novel comfort features.