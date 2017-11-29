JetBlue to Launch New Santo Domingo-Newark Service
MIAMI — JetBlue announced a new daily service between Newark Liberty (EWR) and Santo Domingo’s Las Américas International Airport (SDQ), subject to government approval.
The first flight between both cities will take off on a 150-seat Airbus A320 by May 3, 2018; making Santo Domingo the fourth route of JetBlue to the Caribbean.
With the new addition, JetBlue becomes the airline with more daily services to the Dominican Republic. Flight #1203 will depart EWR at 6:00 a.m. to finally arrive SDQ at 9:54 a.m. The returning service will leave Santo Domingo at 10:54 a.m. arriving Newark at 2:59 p.m.
The airline already serves more than ten daily flights to five airports in the Dominican Republic – La Romana (LRM), Puerto Plata (POP), Punta Cana (PUJ), Santiago (STI) and SDQ – from New York JFK.
SDQ becomes JetBlue’s fourth route to the Caribbean. The airline serves Santiago and San Juan, Puerto Rico year-round, and operates winter seasonal service on Saturdays to Bridgetown, Barbados.
JetBlue carries more than 38 million customers a year to 101 cities in the U.S., Caribbean, and Latin America with an average of 1,000 daily flights.
