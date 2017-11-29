Airways Magazine

JetBlue to Launch New Santo Domingo-Newark Service

Back To Homepage Subscribe To RSS Feed
 Breaking News
  • American Airlines Increases Service to Canada in 2018 MIAMI — American Airlines will add a daily service from its hub at Chicago O’Hare International Airport (ORD) to Vancouver International Airport (YVR), beginning May 4, 2018, and a seasonal service...
  • JetBlue to Launch New Santo Domingo-Newark Service MIAMI — JetBlue announced a new daily service between Newark Liberty (EWR) and Santo Domingo’s Las Américas International Airport (SDQ), subject to government approval. The first flight between both cities will take...
  

JetBlue to Launch New Santo Domingo-Newark Service

JetBlue to Launch New Santo Domingo-Newark Service
November 29
10:07 2017
Print This Article

MIAMI — JetBlue announced a new daily service between Newark Liberty (EWR) and Santo Domingo’s Las Américas International Airport (SDQ), subject to government approval.

The first flight between both cities will take off on a 150-seat Airbus A320 by May 3, 2018; making Santo Domingo the fourth route of JetBlue to the Caribbean.

READ MORE: JetBlue to Launch A320 with Airbus’ Airspace Cabin

With the new addition, JetBlue becomes the airline with more daily services to the Dominican Republic. Flight #1203 will depart EWR at 6:00 a.m. to finally arrive SDQ at 9:54 a.m. The returning service will leave Santo Domingo at 10:54 a.m. arriving Newark at 2:59 p.m.

The airline already serves more than ten daily flights to five airports in the Dominican Republic – La Romana (LRM), Puerto Plata (POP), Punta Cana (PUJ), Santiago (STI) and SDQ – from New York JFK.

READ MORE: JetBlue Announces Mint Expansion to West Coast and Caribbean

SDQ becomes JetBlue’s fourth route to the Caribbean. The airline serves Santiago and San Juan, Puerto Rico year-round, and operates winter seasonal service on Saturdays to Bridgetown, Barbados.

JetBlue carries more than 38 million customers a year to 101 cities in the U.S., Caribbean, and Latin America with an average of 1,000 daily flights.

0
Tags
A320AirbusAirbus A320Dominican RepublicEWRJetBlueNew YorkNewark LibertySanto DomingoSDQ

About Author

Scroll Back To Top More Articles From Author
María Corina Roldan

María Corina Roldan

Online Executive Editor. Journalist and Certified Radio Host. Studying for a Specialization in Public Opinion and Political Communications. Even though I love politics I’ve found myself fascinated by the Aviation World. I’m also passionate by economy, strategic communications, my family, my country, and dogs. mc@airwaysmag.com

Related Articles

Scroll Back To Top

0 Comments

Scroll Back To Top Write Comment
No Comments Yet!

There are no comments at the moment, do you want to add one?

Write a comment

Only registered users can comment.

Current Issue

logo
Purchase
Subscribe

In the News

Airways International, Inc © 2017. All Rights Reserved.

Loading..

Close Window

Loading, Please Wait!

This may take a second or two.