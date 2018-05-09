JetBlue Introduces New Havana and Mexico Services

MIAMI — JetBlue announced the expansion of its presence in Havana and Mexico City by adding three new services and more routes departing from the carrier’s northeast and south Florida focus cities, subject to government approval.

From November 10, 2018, JetBlue will offer New England’s first-ever nonstop service to Cuba flying on Saturdays between Boston’s Logan International Airport (BOS) and Havana’s Jose Marti International Airport (HAV).

Furthermore, the carrier will expand service to Cuba with up to three daily flights from Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport (FLL) and HAV on every day except for Saturdays, starting on November 11, 2018.

“As the first airline to operate commercial service between the U.S. and Cuba in more than 50 years, we are proud to announce another JetBlue first by offering the only nonstop service between New England and Havana,” said Marty St. George, JetBlue’s Executive Vice President Commercial and Planning.

Then, St. George shared that the company is establishing its position as a top choice for travel to Cuba “between the Boston service and the additional frequency between south Florida and Havana.”

“There has been a strong demand for this service and we look forward to the exciting new travel opportunities it will generate for the entire New England region,” established Massport CEO, Thomas P. Glynn.

Additionally, JetBlue shared its intention to commence two new daily nonstop flights to Mexico City with service from Boston and New York’s John F. Kennedy International Airport (JFK), which will start on October 25, 2018.

These new services follow the decision by the U.S. Department of Transportation to grant frequencies to the airline, which are pending to be approved by the government.

Also, JetBlue will now offer six daily flights between the U.S. and Mexico’s capital city.

Both operations to Cuba and Mexico will be managed by JetBlue’s Airbus A320 aircraft which features comfortable seating and the most legroom in coach; complimentary and unlimited name-brand snacks; over 100 channels of free SIRIUSXM® radio programming and 36 channels of free, live DIRECTV® programming on personal seatback televisions; and free Fly-Fi high-speed wireless Internet (which is exclusively available within the U.S. territory).

As of today, JetBlue is New York’s Hometown Airline, and a leading carrier in Boston, Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood, Los Angeles (Long Beach), Orlando, and San Juan.

Furthermore, it carries over 40 million customers a year, with 1,000 daily flights, to 101 destinations in the U.S., the Caribbean, and Latin America.