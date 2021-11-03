MIAMI – jetBlue (B6) and Icelandair (FI) are expanding their existing codeshare partnership to provide more flight options between the US and Europe.

jetBlue’s B6 code will be used on seven of FI’s 24 European routes beyond its Keflavik (KEF) base in Reykjavik as part of the expansion. Both carriers have stated that they intend to establish more routes in the future.

Amsterdam (AMS), Copenhagen (CPH), Glasgow (GLA), Helsinki (HEL), Manchester (MAN), Oslo (OSL), and Stockholm (ARN) are the first seven destinations covered by the new agreement. B6’s current codes on FI offer passengers direct flights between New York’s John F. Kennedy (JFK), Boston Logan (BOS), Newark Liberty (EWR), and KEF.

JetBlue and FI have had a codeshare agreement for ten years. Passengers have been able to earn loyalty points through B6’s TrueBlue program and FI’s Saga Club since 2017, and will soon be able to redeem those points on either carrier’s flights.

Photo: Liam Funnell

Comments from jetBlue, Icelandair CEOs

jetBlue CEO Robin Hayes said via routesonline.com that the extension with FI adds to B6’s recent launch of services to London’s Heathrow (LHR) and Gatwick airports (LGW) more options for transatlantic travel and “the ability to enjoy a stopover in Iceland en route.”

Icelandair CEO Bogi Nils Bogason added, “The similarities between our business models and a strong focus on customer experience means that we can offer complimentary service throughout our networks.”

Photo caption: (L-R) JetBlue CEO Robin Hayes and Icelandair CEO Bogi Nils Bogason. Photo: jetBlue