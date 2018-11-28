Photos: JetBlue Engages With #GivingTuesday, New Livery

NEW YORK – November 27, 2018 was “Giving Tuesday” in the United States, and JetBlue sent 50 contest winners and a guest to volunteer on a “Destination Good,” four-day service trip to the Dominican Republic.

JetBlue launched its second annual #CheckInForGood contest in October, inviting U.S. customers to enter for a chance to roll up their sleeves and volunteer with JetBlue, and its non-profit partners, in an undisclosed mystery destination.

The contest received more than 40,000 entries from customers across the nation, who were eager to share why doing good and volunteering is important to them.

The Volunteers agreed to join JetBlue without knowing the destination until their arrival at New York-JFK Airport.

The Contest winners received sealed envelops and, in an Oscar-style ceremony, the destination was revealed.

A Good New Livery

To coincide with the festivities, JetBlue unveiled its new JetBlue For Good livery making its first official flight, departing to Punta Cana, on Giving Tuesday.

The plane’s paint scheme depicts crew members pulling back the curtain to show how JetBlue celebrates the hundreds of thousands of hours and countless ways its crew members have dedicated to doing good.

Designed with input from a cross-section of crew members representative of the airline’s mission, the plane features designs that showcase the airline’s three philanthropic pillars: youth and education, community, and the environment.

“We’re excited to celebrate and empower our customers and crew members to join us in doing good,” said Icema Gibbs, director of corporate social responsibility at JetBlue.

“We picked Giving Tuesday, the international day of giving, to send volunteers on a service trip to give back in one of our key communities – the Dominican Republic – to symbolize all of the good we do throughout the year.”



JetBlue’s DNA

Heart: The airline’s Caring and Passion values.

Ladder: Everything laddering up to JetBlue’s mission-driven purpose.

Seesaw: JetBlue For Good’s pillars.



Youth and Education

Test Tubes, Computer Code, Magnifying Glass, Backpack, Paper Airplane, Pencil: Represents the airline’s and the JetBlue Foundation’s focus on nurturing the next generation of aviators with in-kind support, mentoring, internships and other initiatives.

Star: Showcases the unique opportunities JetBlue creates to help fulfil dreams through partnerships with organizations like Make-A-Wish.

Books: Through its Soar With Reading program, JetBlue has provided more than $3.1 million of books to kids in areas known as book deserts, areas where children have limited access to books.



Community

Hammer, Shovel, Swing: Over the past 12 years, JetBlue has built 29 playgrounds together with its partners at KaBOOM!

Shoe: Represents the many charity walks, runs, bike rides and parades JetBlue’s crewmembers proudly participate in each year.

Puzzle piece: Represents JetBlue’s Blue Horizons for Autism initiative, in which crewmembers help individuals with autism better prepare for future travel.



Environment

Recycling decal: Showcases JetBlue’s commitment to onboard recycling.

Growing plants, Leaf, Flower/Rain: Encourages a healthy planet through programs like GreenUp™.

Coral Reefs/Ocean Clean Up: Inspires support for and preserving natural resources to keep our business running smoothly.

JetBlue selected the Dominican Republic as the surprise destination to build upon the variety of efforts it has conducted over the years in the five destinations it serves throughout the island.

All-inclusive accommodations for Destination Good volunteers in the Dominican Republic are being provided by Paradisus Palma Real Resort in Punta Cana.

