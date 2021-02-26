MIAMI – JetBlue (B6) has taken delivery of its first Airbus A321neo featuring its new Mint business class product, which will debut on North American routes this summer.

JetBlue revealed its new Mint suites in early February. These revamped seats offer passengers direct-aisle access, enhanced privacy with a closing door, and other innovative amenities. Today, the carrier is taking delivery of the first aircraft – an A321neo registered as N2105J – with these new seats.



“Our reimagined Mint and award-winning core experience, combined with the superior economics of the A321neo aircraft, will position JetBlue to compete effectively and add relevance to our customers in Mint markets”, says Jayne O’Brien, JetBlue’s Head of Marketing and Loyalty.

JetBlue’s New Mint Suites | Photo: JetBlue

A New Mentality With JetBlue’s A321neo

N2105J, named “NEO Mentality”, departed Airbus’ Hamburg, Germany (XFW) facility earlier today and is expected to arrive in New York (JFK) later tonight. This specific A321neo presents JetBlue’s latest tail design, “Ribbons”.

The airline states the new design “features three blues from the airline’s brand palette and is the first tailfin inspired by so-called “Op Art” – as in optical art – using simple shapes to create the illusion of three dimensions and movement.”

JetBlue now has a total of 270 aircraft with this latest addition. N2105J is the carrier’s 16th Airbus A321neo and the first A321neo to feature a Mint product. These latest A321neos have a total of 160 seats consisting of 16 new Mint business class and 144 economy class seats. So far, B6 has confirmed the A321neo with new Mint seats will debut on the highly-competitive New York (JFK) to Los Angeles (LAX) route this summer.

JetBlue’s New Mint “Studio” | Photo: JetBlue

JetBlue Evolves Its Fleet

The Airbus A321neo is a part of JetBlue’s commitment to sustainability. The carrier became the first US airline to attain carbon neutrality on all of its domestic flights. The evolution and transition to new aircraft will allow B6 to launch new routes and offer lower fares to customers.

“JetBlue continues to leverage the versatility of the A321neo — now featuring JetBlue’s Mint cabin design. The A321neo is ideally suited to the North American market with a winning combination of increased range and lower operating costs thanks to the aircraft’s reduced fuel burn,” says Chris Jones, Senior Vice President – Customers, Airbus Americas.



“The passenger friendliness associated with the A321 cabin blend very well with these enhanced operating efficiencies and are ideally suited to meet the demands of trans-continental travel – perfect for JetBlue’s US routes between JFK and LAX this summer.”

The New York-based carrier remains dedicated to improving passenger experience with modernized aircraft. On New Year’s Eve, JetBlue took delivery of its first Airbus A220-300. Later this year, B6 is set to receive its first Airbus A321LR – which will be used on transatlantic flights – featuring 24 of these new Mint business class seats.

Featured Image: JetBlue Airbus A321neo N2105J | Photo: JetBlue

