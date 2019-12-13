JetBlue Fights Delta, American Airlines In Boston: New Flights To New York, Austin

MIAMI — JetBlue is taking Delta’s assault on its Boston hub very seriously. The carrier has just announced 10 daily flights to New York-LaGuardia (LGA) and a considerably stronger network to other key destinations.

According to JetBlue, the increased flights to LGA will complement the carrier’s current link to New York-John F. Kennedy International Airport (JFK) and Newark-Liberty International Airport (EWR), adding up to a total of 22 daily links between Boston and the New York Area.

Delta, in return, operates 28 daily flights to the New York City area from Boston on a normal weekday. American Airlines operates 15.

“JetBlue continues to grow as we attract more and more customers on the important route between Boston and New York with our low fares and award-winning service,” said Scott Laurence, head of revenue and planning, JetBlue.

JetBlue expects to offer more than 180 daily departures from Boston in 2020, claiming to be the airline that operates the most nonstop flights and carries the most customers than any other airline in Boston.

Photo: Ashim D’Silva

“This momentum continues throughout our Boston network as we add more flights on a variety of routes to meet the needs of travelers looking for the best in comfort and customer service.”

JetBlue notes that the 10 daily flights to LGA will be operated with the airline’s Embraer E190 jets.

JetBlue Responds To American Airlines: More Flights to Austin

In addition to the 22 daily flights to New York, the airline has added three additional flights from BOS to Austin–Bergstrom International Airport (AUS).

JetBlue notes that the new schedule to/from AUS “will offer travelers a new morning departure from the Texas capital to New England, as well as an evening return.”

This increased service to Austin is also in response to American Airlines, which announced the same new route last week. The carrier, which has historically been the biggest legacy carrier to operate out of AUS, will add new flights to Boston (BOS) starting April 2020.

According to American Airlines, the new flights to BOS have been introduced “in response to strong demand from customers who need to travel between one of the nation’s largest tech cities, Austin, to the tech centers in San Jose and Boston.”

American notes that these flights will operate two times per day, Monday through Friday, with one of the carrier’s Boeing 737-800s. Since flights will operate on business days only, the airline hopes that customers may be able to reach early meetings and “fly back home in time for dinner.”

Curiously, JetBlue’s schedule much coincides with American’s new services between BOS and AUS.

More Routes Out Of Boston

In addition to New York and Austin, JetBlue will also be adding the following destinations to its BOS network:

Charlotte-Douglas International Airport (CLT)

Chicago’s O’Hare International Airport (ORD)

Cleveland Hopkins International Airport (CLE)

Denver International Airport (DEN)

Detroit Metropolitan Wayne County Airport (DTW)

Los Angeles International Airport (LAX)

Nantucket Memorial Airport (ACK)

Newark Liberty International Airport (EWR)

Philadelphia International Airport (PHL)

Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport (PHX)

San Diego International Airport (SAN)

San Francisco International Airport (SFO)

Mineta San Jose International Airport (SJC)

Seattle–Tacoma International Airport (SEA)

Ronald Reagan Washington National Airport (DCA)

Overall, the competition in Boston continues to intensify. Delta continues to push hard to become a disrupting competitor, aiming to grow its operation at the airport for 200 daily departures by 2021.

The airline has added new transatlantic flights from Boston to Rome, Paris, London-Gatwick, and Manchester, also introducing seasonal flights to Lisbon and Portugal.

All these transatlantic services will also rely on Delta’s connectivity power, which will inherently boost domestic flights into the airport, also increasing the competitivity against the local carrier, JetBlue.