MIAMI – As announced by Miami Airport News, JetBlue Airways (B6) is launching a new flight to/from Miami International Airport (MIA) just one month after starting its first-ever flight from this airport.

The airline is announcing a new service to Hartford Bradley International Airport (BDL) to start on June 24 on a daily basis. This addition brings the total number of daily flights at 15 destined to Boston (BOS), Los Angeles (LAX), and New York (JFK and EWR). The LAX run offers the Jet Blue Mint Class, a brand new cabin and travel experience.

JetBlue Airbus A321-200 N967JT – Photo : Ryan Scottini/Airways

Mayor, Airport Officials Welcomed the New Services



The additional service was welcomed and congratulated by Daniella Levine, Miami-Dade County Mayor, which added “JetBlue’s new service means more travel options and jobs for our residents as we accelerate the safe return of our tourism economy.”

Lester Sola, MIA Director and CEO, commented by saying, “MIA Airport estimates that JetBlue’s full schedule of flights will generate more than 1.4m passengers, nearly US$915m in business revenue and 7,300 jobs into the local economy.”

On his part, Kevin A. Dillon, A.A.E., Executive Director of the Connecticut Airport Authority, while welcoming JetBlue’s expansion at BDL and the addition of a non-stop flight to MIA, added, “This new route, which follows JetBlue’s other recent route launches, is a significant vote of confidence in our airport and the market we serve.”

JetBlue Mint Cabin – Photo : Eric Dunetz

Featured image: Miles Aronovitz/Airways

Like what you see online? Make sure to subscribe to the print edition of Airways today for exclusive content including airport reviews, trip reports, interviews, and more.

Check out our brand new Airways Prints store to get your hands on high-quality photos from Airways‘ world-class aviation photographers.