JetBlue to Launch Daily New York-JFK Nonstop Flights From Worcester

MIAMI – JetBlue will launch a daily nonstop service between Worcester Regional Airport (ORH) and New York’s JFK starting on May 3, 2018.

According to JetBlue, the airline will become the only commercial carrier to serve Worcester. The new route is expected to be operated by their Embraer 190 aircraft which features two-by-two seating.

“This latest growth in Worcester is yet another example of JetBlue’s ongoing commitment to our Massachusetts customers and our leadership position in the region,” said Robin Hayes, president and chief executive officer, JetBlue.

New York service is not the first route of the carrier to Massachusetts; JetBlue has existing nonstop flights between Worcester and Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport (FLL) and Orlando International Airport (MCO) that were launched in November 2013.

Massport CEO, Thomas P. Glynn, said Worcester Regional Airport provides essential connections to Central Massachusetts thanks to JetBlue that “has become a terrific partner in bringing those connections” to customers.

“We are excited for JetBlue’s service to JFK to begin next year and look forward to the new opportunities – for both businesses and visitors – it will bring to the heart of the Commonwealth,” Glynn concluded.

Say hello to a whole new world with daily service between Worcester and JFK. Starting 5/3/18. https://t.co/iJCbwmTCBc pic.twitter.com/F6KNZxfCtY — JetBlue Airways (@JetBlue) December 7, 2017

Service between New York and Worcester will add some new connection options to and from domestic and international destinations such as Sarasota, Florida; Antigua, St. Lucia; and Cartagena, Colombia.

Worcester customers may take connections to JetBlue’s Mint destinations in the west and the seasonal service in the Caribbean.

ORH-JFK Flight #671 JFK-ORH Flight #676 6:04 a.m. – 7:00 a.m. 10:45 p.m. – 11:50 p.m.

In New York, JetBlue arrives at JFK’s Terminal 5 where the airline offers nonstop flights to more than 70 destinations.

JetBlue serves nine airports throughout New England, The airline is also Boston’s largest, with up to 150 daily departures to more than 60 destinations across the U.S., Caribbean, and Latin America.